La dolce Amalfi

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Don’t call it an ‘entry-level Ferrari,’ insists exec

FERRARI RECENTLY marked the Roma successor’s formal entry into our part of the world with the unveiling of the Amalfi. The new entry point to the hallowed stable of the Italian Prancing Horse, first revealed globally in the middle of last year, was trotted out the beautiful Dome stage of the Boathouse by the Lake in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur in front of media delegations from several countries, including the Philippines.

While touted to be a daily driver providing docility and refinement, the Amalfi is positioned as a true sports car — equipped with a robust front-mid-engine-mounted 3.855-liter twin-turbo V8 developing a stout 640hp and 760Nm that enables it to gallop from a standstill to 100kph in a scant 3.3 seconds, on the way to a top rate of 320kph. Significantly, Ferrari engineers have bestowed the vehicle with a redline of 7,500rpm, “allowing full exploitation of its continuously increasing power curve.” A new engine control unit, used in models such as the 296 GTB, Purosangue, and 12Cilindri, helps to realize the full potential of the mill.

The brief on the Amalfi espouses the “concept of contemporary sportiness, combining high performance, versatility, and refined aesthetics.” It is said to toe the line between everyday usability and heightened, track-worthy performance.

Speaking to members of the media during a separate Q&A session, Ferrari S.p.A. Head of Global Product Marketing Emanuele Carando insisted that if he had to buy only one Ferrari, it would be the Amalfi. After all, the executive deadpanned, he believes he is the target market.

“I think that it’s the perfect car,” Mr. Carando gushed. “It’s elegant, but it’s not a showoff. It’s sporty whenever you need it to be. The car doesn’t shout, but whenever you have the need to go fast and enjoy (the road), it’s quick. I think it’s the perfect car to enjoy life with.”

Throttle response in the Amalfi is said to be quicker owing to a flat-plane crankshaft, compact low-inertia turbines, twin-scroll technology for separate exhaust gas management, and a single-scroll manifold with equal-length runners. “These elements contribute to a sensation of continuous and progressive power delivery, with a torque curve shaped to provide stronger pull at mid and high revs in all gears,” reported Ferrari. An eight-speed dual-clutch oil-bath transmission, first seen on the SF90 Stradale, is “optimized with a more powerful control unit and deeper integration with engine software” toward smoother shifting and speed.

The in-cabin experience is set off by a dual-cockpit layout that seats the driver and passenger in “visually connected cells” melded by the dashboard, door panels, and central tunnel. The Amalfi, named after the iconic and breathtaking 50-kilometer coast on Italy’s Sorrentine Peninsula, is said to have been rendered with a clean and contemporary look — underpinned by “premium materials and integrated technological solutions.”

Comfort seats, an option, are equipped with 10 air chambers for a massage function. These get five modes and three intensity levels, and provide ventilation for both seat and backrest. For an even more heightened experience, the Amalfi boasts an optional Burmester Premium Audio System hooked up to 14 speakers serving up 1,200 watts of power.

Lending to its compatibility with everyday roads, the vehicle can accommodate (on request) a front lifter system that’s deployable up to 35kph. This allows the car to rise by up to 40mm to clear on-street obstacles or imperfections.

Replying to a question from “Velocity,” Mr. Carando made it clear that he doesn’t want the Amalfi referred to as an “entry-level Ferrari.” He averred, “It’s still an incredible sports car which delivers emotions that you can only get on a Ferrari. We would rather say it’s a different Ferrari for different ferraristi, and a different Ferrari in different moments.”

The executive compliments Southeast Asian markets as being “connoisseurs of Ferrari,” with the technical knowledge and interest in the Italian supercar brand’s vaunted engine and powertrain technology. This makes the region brim with potential as far as sales go. Unfortunately, he rued, “You do have a tax issue, (with taxes) pretty high… This might influence a little bit the purchasing power of the people. But (Ferrari) has been well-appreciated in this market.”

The timing of the Amalfi’s regional entry coincided with the global release of the Amalfi Spider, or its open-top counterpart. “We decided to launch the Amalfi today, because tonight we’re going to reveal the Amalfi Spider, and we want to have clients enjoying the surprise of having the two cars together… a surprise over a surprise,” Mr. Carando added.

Priced at around P33 million in the Philippines, the luxurious, performance “2+ coupé” Amalfi is infinitely customizable — much like other Ferraris even more expensive than this specimen from Maranello’s favorite auto marque. Not quite a sports car for more, the Amalfi is, rather, a sports car that allows you to drive more.