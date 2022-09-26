Geely PHL notches ‘Outstanding Distributor Award’

SOJITZ G AUTO Philippines Corp. (SGAP), official distributor of Geely in the Philippines, announced that it was given the Outstanding Distributor Award at the recently concluded Geely Automotive Annual International Conference. The online gathering was attended by top executives from Geely Automotive International Corp. and representatives from 35 overseas distributors.

It was bestowed with the honor “based on annual overall sales, marketing efforts and strategies and after-sales service index which drove the expansion and upgrade of Geely business in the Southeast Asian region.” SGAP was one of only three distributors which received the recognition.

Aside from the recognition, Geely Philippines took home the Best Network Award, meant to “recognize the outstanding performance in sales, market share expansion, customer satisfaction and quality of services.” Its flagship, company-owned North EDSA dealership is able to sell more than 100 units a month on average. The distributor also received the Best Customer Service Award, “given based on overall satisfaction and experience provided to its customers.”

Geely Philippines, throughout its dealership network, showed an increase of 115% in service retention and a 300% increase in sales on top of a high 9.6/10 service satisfaction index score.

“We are very honored to receive all these distinguished awards among numerous Geely distributors across the globe. The credit goes to all of our customers who believe in the Geely brand, and to our dealer network for providing value-added customer experience. This trust is what continuously drives us to always provide the best possible customer experience, products and services that Geely can offer to the Filipino market. Together with all our 34 dealerships nationwide, business partners and associates, we always put forth that our customers are our inspiration and motivation to always do our best to exceed their expectations,” SGAP President and CEO Yugo Kiyofuji said.

In less than three years since the brand was relaunched here in 2019, Geely has marked its 10,000th vehicle sold. The 6,199-unit total sold this year has already surpassed last year’s total sales, representing 89% growth year-to-date.

“As the Philippine economy and automotive industry continue to recover and show indications of growth, Geely Philippines will maintain its best effort to provide global quality products that will surely satisfy the needs and requirements of the market. Going closer to where the customers are by expanding our network has been one of our priorities and so shall be our efforts to provide the best customer experience possible. This is our commitment to our clients and future customers who have believed in us and trusted us over the years,” Mr. Kiyofuji concluded.