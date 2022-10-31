‘MG Live!’ returns; more promos offered

1 of 2

OCTOBER 2022 marks the fourth year of MG Philippines under the distributorship of The Covenant Car Company, Inc. In line with the anniversary, the company holds a “Cheers to Extraordinary” promotion for the whole month. Special deals are available on brand-new MG cars and SUVs in all 42 MG dealerships nationwide.

The MG 5 1.5-liter CVT Style sedan variant is available for a low down payment of P48,000, or with a cash discount of P70,000. The top-of-the-line MG HS 1.5-liter Trophy SUV is offered with a low down payment of P35,000 or a P100,000 cash discount.

Aside from its promos on new vehicles, MG Philippines brings back “MG Live!” — the company’s flagship, free concert roadshow series that features the latest MG cars and SUVs, engaging test drives at the “MG Live! Drive and Win” course, and live musical performances from both up-and-coming and iconic OPM artists. To drum up the excitement for the much-awaited event, MG Philippines has activated a special raffle promo that gives fans a chance to take home premium gift items. To join, customers need to visit these “MG Live! 2022” activations on the following dates and take a test drive around the designated “MG Live! Drive and Win” course: Nuvali Solenad 1, Nov. 4 to 6; and Autofocus Pre-Christmas Test Drive Festival, Nov. 17 to 20.

Each successful test drive made and recorded around the “MG Live! Drive and Win” course will earn one raffle entry, and lucky customers get a chance to win any of the following prizes: a Sony Playstation 5; two Apple Watch SEs; and three pairs of Apple AirPods Pro. Test-drive clients may take multiple runs with different MG vehicles through the “MG Live! Drive and Win course at each leg, but only one raffle entry per client is recorded.”

Filipino indie-rock band This Band performs on the “MG Live!” concert stage at SM Marikina on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m., and OPM icon Parokya ni Edgar will be at Nuvali Solenad 1 on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Both “MG Live!” legs also feature an opening performance by Idol Philippines 2022 first runner-up Kice. Visit https://mgmotor.com.ph/promos for a full list of promos this October, and follow the official Facebook account of MG Philippines (OfficialMGPhilippines) and Instagram account (mg_philippines).