PEUGEOT PHILIPPINES makes it easier for car browsers to acquire any of its vehicles through its newly launched Peugeot Easy-Own Financing Program. Included are the 5008, 3008, and 2008 SUVs; and the Traveller Premium van.

The new Peugeot 5008 SUV is positioned as a premium seven-seater SUV, boasting the immersive driving character afforded by the brand’s i-Cockpit. It also offers a comprehensive set of features in its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) — including blind spot detection, lane-keeping assistance, and driver attention alert.

The 3008 is a stylish five-seater SUV, while the 2008 is a compact five-seater SUV, the “ultra-modern interpretation of an instinctive and versatile driving experience.” The SUVs are all assembled at the Stellantis factory in Gurun, Malaysia, and undergo specific endurance and quality testing for “best-in-class performance to meet the needs of customers in Southeast Asia.”

Lastly, the Traveller Premium heralds comfort, elegance, and style — interpreted in a spacious cabin and in its enhanced driving experience. This vehicle, directly imported from France, features passenger amenities and a host of safety and security measures.

Valid for a limited time, the Peugeot Easy-Own Financing Program is offered in partnership with Security Bank, and is available at all Peugeot showrooms and satellite dealerships nationwide. For more information, visit www.peugeot.ph.