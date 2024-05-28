A HORROR film with intersecting timelines loosely based on Philippine mythology was the big winner at the 72nd Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards ceremony on May 26 at the Manila Hotel.

The time-warped thriller directed by Roderick “Derick” Cabrido won seven awards of its 14 nominations including Best Screenplay, Best Actor, and Best Picture.

Mallari is a horror film centered on the Philippines’ first documented serial killer, 19th-century priest Severino Mallari. Written by Enrico C. Santos, the story follows this famed Mallari as well as his family’s lineage of time travelers: 1940s documentarist Johnrey Mallari and the present-day main character, Jonathan Mallari de Dios (all of whom were played by Piolo Pascual). The film will start streaming on Netflix on June 21.

Mr. Pascual shares his Best Actor award with Alfred Vargas, who garnered acclaim for his performance in Pieta. Meanwhile, Kathryn Bernardo bagged the Best Actress award for her role in A Very Good Girl.

The oldest existing film industry award-giving body in the Philippines, having been established in 1952, the FAMAS Awards are also among the oldest in Asia. The members of FAMAS are writers and movie columnists. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

Below is the complete list of winners:

Best Picture — Mallari

Best Director — Louie Ignacio for Papa Mascot

Best Actress — Kathryn Bernardo for A Very Good Girl

Best Actor — Piolo Pascual for Mallari and Alfred Vargas for Pieta

Best Supporting Actor — LA Santos for In His Mother’s Eyes

Best Supporting Actress — Gloria Diaz for Mallari

Best Screenplay — Enrico Santos for Mallari

Best Cinematography — Carlo Mendoza for GomBurZa

Best Production Design — Marielle Hizon for Mallari

Best Editing — Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino for Iti Mapukpukaw

Best Musical Score — Teresa Barrozo for Iti Mapukpukaw

Best Original Song — “Finggah Lickin’” from Becky and Badette

Best Sound — Rewind

Best Visual Effects — Mallari

Best Child Actor — Euwenn Mikael Aleta for Firefly

Best Child Actress — Elia Ilano for Ghost Tales

Best Short Film — Huling Sayaw ni Erlinda

Best Documentary — Maria