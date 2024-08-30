Japan, Thailand, and South Korea are the ‘ultimate hotspots’ for returning Filipino visitors, a digital travel platform said.

According to Mike Hwang, Agoda Country Director for the Philippines, the top three countries are more than just a destination for Filipinos.

“They are experiences that travelers crave to relive,” he said.

For 50% of Filipino travelers, ease of travel is the primary reason they chose to revisit Japan, Thailand, and South Korea, according to the Return Visitor Ranking survey conducted by Agoda.

Local cuisine also contributes 47% to these visitor returns. Convenience of location followed at 34%, and safety and cleanliness at 33%. Lastly, 30% are rooted in positive experiences from the past.

Based on the data involving over 4,000 participants from 10 different Asian markets, 70% of Filipino tourists revisit their favorite country.

The study also revealed that 55% of tourists have reexplored their favorite places between one to three times in the past decade, and 10% have returned ten times or more.

“Where some make it a habit to globetrot, others find pleasure in revisiting their favorite destinations,” Mr. Hwang added.

Adventures and celebrations were the other key reasons declared by Filipinos who recently booked a trip back to their favorite travel spots. – Almira Louise S. Martinez