As calls mount for tighter controls on online gaming, DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the Philippines’ leading digital entertainment company, expresses its strong support for smart, balanced regulation that protects players, ensures industry accountability, and sustains the economic value generated by the legal online gaming sector.

“We believe regulation is the path to player protection. It’s the only way to safeguard players, preserve jobs, and close the door on illegal, underground platforms that operate without any oversight,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco.

As the operator behind leading online gaming platforms such as BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, DigiPlus has consistently aligned with the principles being raised by lawmakers and advocacy groups. In fact, many of the proposed safeguards are already embedded across its platforms. All users undergo strict Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification, including government ID checks and age gating. Responsible gaming features, such as deposit limits, self-exclusion options, and cooling-off periods, have been readily accessible since November 2024.

Beyond existing tools, DigiPlus is rolling out a new wave of initiatives. These include enhanced affordability checks, behavioral nudges to curb excessive gaming, and referral pathways to licensed mental health experts. In July 2025, the company will also launch in-app community spaces to engage players in responsible gaming conversations and peer support. Across all its platforms, responsible gaming content is now featured more prominently than ever, not as fine print, but as part of the core user experience.

The company also complies with existing advertising restrictions and is actively revising its promotional strategies in light of new government guidance. Its internal marketing mandate prohibits targeting minors, avoids depictions of wealth or urgency, and excludes messaging that could be construed as predatory. DigiPlus has also partnered with NGOs and civil society organizations to promote financial literacy and digital responsibility among players, efforts that go beyond what is required under current law.

DigiPlus emphasizes that these measures are not reactions to regulatory pressure, but part of a multi-year strategy to build a responsible gaming ecosystem. The company invests in data science, player support systems, and compliance technologies precisely because it believes the future of gaming depends on trust and transparency. That is why it fully supports updated legislation, particularly around stronger penalties for illegal operators, and clearer advertising standards.

Crucially, DigiPlus urges policy makers to weigh the consequences of a total ban. The experience of other countries has shown that banning licensed platforms does not eliminate demand for online gaming, but merely shifts users to unregulated black markets where there are no protections, no taxes, and no accountability. In contrast, a well-regulated environment can protect players, generate billions in government revenue, and sustain over 40,000 jobs across tech, marketing, entertainment, customer service, and compliance.

“With the right rules in place, the Philippines can be a model for safe, transparent online gaming in Asia,” Mr. Tanco said. “We are ready to work hand-in-hand with regulators, legislators, and community groups to make that vision real.”

As the industry continues to evolve, DigiPlus remains committed to adapting with it, just as it has done over the past two decades. As a homegrown company listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange and now expanding into global markets, DigiPlus stands ready to be part of the solution: protecting consumers, upholding public trust, and sustaining responsible innovation.

About DigiPlus Interactive Corp.

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced leading platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, widely known for their engaging experiences in interactive gaming and sports entertainment. For more information, visit: www.digiplus.com.ph.

