HO CHI MINH, Vietnam — Vietnam-based CII Bridges and Roads Investments Joint Stock Co. (CII B&R) is keen to pursue four additional toll road projects as part of the company’s expansion plans.

In a roundtable discussion, CII’s Director of Capital Management Le Trung Hieu said the infrastructure company is now working to expand its toll road initiatives and is considering bidding for four infrastructure projects valued at a combined $1.65 billion.

These projects, all scheduled for bidding in 2025, include the construction of Thu Thiem Bridge 4 in Ho Chi Minh City at $232 million; the upgrade and expansion of National Highway 22 in Ho Chi Minh City at $401 million; the upgrade and expansion of the north-south corridor (Nguyen Huu Tho Road) from Nguyen Van Linh to the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway at $381 million; and the construction of a road project along NH51 from the Vung Tau intersection to the Vo Nguyen Giap intersection with the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway at $635 million.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) holds a 45% stake in CII B&R. The company also said it is targeting the start of expansion work on the nearly $1.6-billion Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway by September this year.

The project is expected to span about 96 kilometers of expressway linking Ho Chi Minh City to My Thuan via Trung Luong, according to the company, which cited the toll road as a key infrastructure project aimed at improving transport connectivity across southern Vietnam.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp. is one of the three key Philippine subsidiaries of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

