LISTED real estate developer Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) and Japan’s NTT Urban Development Asia (NTT UD Asia) have launched the P9.2-billion The Wave Towers premium residential project at Cebu IT Park.

The Wave Towers is a two-tower residential development by CLI NUD Ventures, the joint venture between CLI and NTT UD Asia.

The project will offer studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units, CLI said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The first tower, the 40-story Nagomi Tower, will feature 709 premium units with minimalist, Japanese-inspired aesthetics and quality interiors, according to the company.

The Wave Towers will offer two floors of curated amenities. On the sixth-floor amenity deck, features include a pool complex with a sauna and spa, a fitness center, a Japanese garden, a children’s play area, and a game room.

On the 37th floor, the Sky Amenity Deck will offer a lounge library, a wellness gym, and an open-air sky deck.

The project will also include retail spaces on the ground and podium levels. It will be equipped with wide corridors, five elevators, and full backup power.

CLI has also opened The Wave Towers showroom, where customers can view the project’s features and model units.

NTT UD Asia is the real estate unit of the Japan-listed telecommunications company NTT Group, which has a footprint in New York, London, Boston, Melbourne, and Tokyo. It develops commercial properties such as office buildings, residences, and other mixed-use developments across Southeast Asia.

CLI, meanwhile, has nearly 130 projects across 18 cities in the Visayas and Mindanao.

CLI shares were unchanged at P2.55 per share on Wednesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave