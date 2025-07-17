AMADO FORÉS, the only child of the late Filipino culinary icon Margarita Forés, who died earlier this year, told gathered guests at a press conference on July 10 his plans for his mother’s restaurants.

In a speech at his mother’s restaurant Lusso at the Podium, Mr. Forés said, “With the full support of my family, my mom’s original brands — Lusso, Grace Park, Margarita Florals, and Cibo — will now come together under AF Hospitality.” AF Hospitality is Mr. Forés’ own venture, which includes his own brands Ramen Ron, a mano, and Steak & Frice. The junior Forés launched his own brands in 2019, starting with a mano. In 2024, that brand won the 12th spot on the list of 50 Best Pizzerias in Asia-Pacific, and No. 96 out of the 100 Best Pizzerias in the World. Earlier this year, the brand moved up to No. 9 in the Asia-Pacific list.

It will be remembered that the senior Ms. Forés had died in February (https://tinyurl.com/2s3exdt6) while in the midst of opening Margarita, a restaurant in Ayala Triangle, and planning her son’s wedding to Carmela Fortuna (a grand wedding planned at the family’s Araneta Coliseum had been scrapped in favor of a smaller wedding at the Araneta family’s Cubao home).

“We’ve thoughtfully decided not to move forward with Margarita, the restaurant originally planned for Ayala Triangle. This opens up exciting opportunities to bring her vision in more meaningful and creative ways,” he said. As he said this, his microphone malfunctioned, prompting him to say, “I think my mom turned off my mic,” which was greeted by giggles.

“This was not a decision we made lightly. It comes from a place of deep responsibility and even deeper love. These brands are more than just businesses, they are living expressions of who my mother was and what she stood for.”

CHANGING ROLES

Mr. Forés announced other developments: Cibo Executive Chef Jorge Mendez will be taking on a new role as director of research and development; former Chief Operating Officer (COO) Edgar Allan Caper is now managing director, and his cousin Mercedes, former marketing and research and development director, will now sit as Cibo’s new COO. It’s an added responsibility, for Margarita Signature Caterer will now be under the management of Cibo.

The new Mrs. Forés, Carmela (now managing director at AF Hospitality), gave updates on the brands under AF Hospitality. The newlyweds will travel to Naples in September for the World’s 100 Top Pizza Awards. She announced expansions and new plans: there will be developments under Grace Park (after its feature on Netflix’s show Somebody Feed Phil), and Lusso’s original Greenbelt 5 location will see an expansion. Margarita Florals will have a new website, while her husband’s restaurants, Ramen Ron and Steak & Frice, will open new locations.

Meanwhile, Mercedes Forés announced a Japanese concept opening in August called Makanai. Developed with Mr. Mendez, it will open at West Gallery BGC.

“My mom believed that food could bring people together, and it’s in that spirit that we carry her work forward, and it will always begin and end with love,” said Mr. Forés. — Joseph L. Garcia