A TOTAL of 15,236 units of the Territory have been sold in the Philippines since the small SUV’s launch in 2020 until September this year, according to Ford Philippines.

“Over the last three years, sales for the Territory SUV have been consistently growing with 1,925 units sold by the end of 2020, 6,881 units sold in 2021, and 6,430 units sold for the first nine months of 2022, or a 29% increase from the same period a year ago,” said the company in a release.

The Territory has cornered 52% of the small SUV market through three quarters of 2022. Said Ford Philippines Managing Director Mike Breen, “We are very happy to achieve another milestone for the Ford Territory in the Philippines — over 15,000 happy and proud owners all over the country. It is truly a representation of the trust that we receive from our customers and the great support from our dealers to enhance the ownership experience… As we see more Ford Territory SUVs being driven on the road, we can’t wait to see more Filipino customers experience the amazing features and capabilities that the Ford Territory offers.”

The Ford Territory reached its 5,000 sales milestone in June 2021, 8,000 in November of the same year, then 10,000 at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The growing community of Ford Territory owners have lauded its capabilities and features, which include the panoramic moonroof, 360-Degree Around View Monitor, Blind Spot Information System, 10-inch infotainment system, and Apple CarPlay with wireless connectivity feature and Android Auto capability.

Ford Philippines bundles a free three-year scheduled service plan with the purchase of a Territory. Customers can also avail of a special financing program where they can get the Territory at an all-in down payment of P149,000.