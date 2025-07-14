LEXUS returns to Power Plant Mall this July for a guest experience that “celebrates refinement, innovation, and contemporary luxury.” Until July 17, guests are invited to discover select Lexus models in an elegant lounge setting at the North Court, complemented by handcrafted coffee beverages from Angkan and signature Lexus omotenashi treatment.

In a release, Lexus Philippines said it presents a lineup tailored to every lifestyle. “From compact crossovers to executive mobility solutions, each model embodies the Lexus commitment to craftsmanship, intuitive technology, and design-led performance,” it maintained.

To be featured are the Lexus LBX, starting at P2.558 million, designed for the modern urban driver who values both style and practicality. Boasting a confident stance, premium interior, and seamless smartphone integration, the LBX offers a distinctive Lexus experience in a smaller, city-friendly package.

Starting at P3.758 million, the Lexus NX 350h Executive banners versatility, combining hybrid performance with a thoughtfully appointed cabin. It is said to be suited for both weekday commutes and weekend escapes. Confident design, intuitive controls, and advanced safety technologies cater to guests who seek flexibility without compromising on elegance or innovation.

For elevated travel and presence, the Lexus RX 350h Premier, priced from P5.398 million, is designed for guests who appreciate comfort, quietness, and standout SUV styling. Its hybrid efficiency, refined surfaces, and intelligent drive features create a sophisticated environment for family trips, personal retreats, or long-distance cruising.

For flagship-level comfort, the Lexus LM 350 7-Seater, starting at P7.158 million, “redefines executive mobility with second-row ottoman-style seating, a serene cabin atmosphere, and a suite of rear passenger amenities. Tailored for leaders and decision-makers, LM delivers the privacy and indulgence of a first-class lounge, all within a luxury vehicle.”

To arrange a test drive, visit the Lexus Test Drive page at https://www.lexus.com.ph/en/discover/test-drive.html. Download the MyLexus App available on both Android and iOS users to receive live updates and access other premium services.