Free limited-edition STI Kit for Subaru WRX buyers

MOTOR IMAGE PILIPINAS, INC. (MIPI), exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles in the Philippines, is offering the first 14 customers who will get a Subaru WRX a free STI Kit beginning last week. The enhancements, either black or red, are designed to suit either the sedan or wagon versions.

Based on the Subaru Impreza, the WRX is one of the brand’s heritage models. Originally designed for the 1992 World Rally Championship, over the years it has turned into an accessible sport compact car. The WRX is powered by a 2.4-liter direct-injection turbo engine with “ample torque, and the SI-Drive performance transmission which achieves sporty driving beyond expectation through the new powerful engine and a quick, direct shift feel.” Its safety “encompasses quick detect danger, safety on highway or dirt track, a collision-safe body, and eCall or SOS switch.” These create the sporty space expected of a WRX.

“The WRX has always had a special place in the hearts of every Subarist. To many, it is even considered a dream ride, which is why we wish to make it a memorable experience for them as they drive one home,” said MIPI Country Manager Karl Castillo. “This May, we are offering an STI parts and accessories package, without additional cost, to all our new WRX customers. Furthermore, new WRX STI buyers will have 20% discount offer on PMS parts for two years.”

