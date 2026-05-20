The Climate Change Commission (CCC) on Wednesday urged local government units (LGUs) to strengthen their Local Climate Change Action Plans (LCCAPs) as water levels in major dams continue to decline amid prolonged dry conditions and high heat indices.

The CCC said water security has become an urgent concern, noting that key dams in Luzon have recorded lower water elevations based on monitoring by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Angat Dam in Bulacan, which supplies over 90% of the capital’s potable water, dropped to 177.05 meters as of Wednesday, down from its normal high level of 210 meters, PAGASA said in its dam monitoring.

Other major dams, such as Ambuklao, Binga, San Roque, Pantabangan, and Magat, also recorded lower water levels.

Ipo and La Mesa dams, meanwhile, saw slight increases during the same period.

“For a water-stressed, disaster-prone country, climate change is not simply an ecosystem issue with economic consequences. It is an existential issue for our economy, for our communities, and for our families,” Robert E.A. Borje, vice chairperson and executive director of CCC said in a statement.

“Buhay, kabuhayan, at kinabukasan nating lahat ang nakataya, and water sits at the center of that reality [Life, livelihoods, and our future are all at stake, and water sits at the center of that reality],” he added.

Under the Climate Change Act, LCCAPs serve as the main framework for integrating climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction into local development planning. The CCC said these plans should go beyond disaster response and focus on long-term resilience building.

The commission called on LGUs to integrate drought risks, El Niño conditions, and water scarcity into local planning tools such as Comprehensive Land Use Plans and development investment programs.

It also urged the adoption of measures such as watershed protection, rainwater harvesting, climate-responsive land use planning, early warning systems, and stronger community preparedness.

The CCC said these local efforts are aligned with the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) under the Marcos administration, which prioritizes water security, food security, ecosystem resilience, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

As climate risks intensify, the commission called for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to strengthen adaptive capacity and reduce climate-related losses and damages at the local level. — Edg Adrian A. Eva