APPROVED building permits inched up 2% year on year in March as growth in residential construction projects weakened during the period, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said in a report.

Preliminary data showed building projects covered by the permits numbered 16,066 in March from 15,750 a year earlier.

This was weaker than the 8.4% expansion in March 2025 but stronger than the revised 1.8% expansion in February 2026.

In March, construction projects covered 3.41 million square meters (sq.m) of floor area, down 7.8% year on year from 3.70 million sq.m.

These building projects that received approval were valued at P49.07 billion, 0.5% lower than a year earlier when it reached P49.33 billion.

Permits for residential projects, which accounted for 62% of the total, rose 1.1% in March to 9,955.

This pace was slower than the 3.9% posted in March last year but a turnaround from the revised 2.6% decline in February.

These residential projects were valued at P18.70 billion, up from P18.64 billion a year earlier.

Single homes, which accounted for 74.4% of the residential category, fell 14.5% year on year to 7,407.

Applications for apartment buildings more than doubled to 2,209 while applications for duplex or quadruplex homes also soared 89.2% to 210.

On the other hand, nonresidential projects increased 4.9% year on year to 3,663 permits from 3,491 in March 2025. This accounted for 22.8% of the total.

Nonresidential projects represented by the permits were valued at P24.87 billion, rising 7.7% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, approved commercial construction applications expanded 2.9% to 2,490. These made up 68% of all nonresidential projects.

Industrial permits rose 2.9% to 319, while institutional projects climbed 13.1% to 631 approvals.

Agricultural projects totaled 180 approvals, up 71.4%, while other nonresidential works cornered 43 approved building permits, down 55.7%.

Permits for additions, or construction that increases the height or area of an existing building, rose 12.1% to 667 approvals.

On the other hand, alteration and repair permits totaled 1,214 in March, 11.8% lower from a year earlier, and were valued at P4.10 billion.

Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) had the most approved construction projects during the period, accounting for 21.5% of the total with 3,457 permits.

This was followed by Central Luzon (19.9% share with 3,196 permits), and Central Visayas (8.8% share with 1,409 permits).

The PSA said construction statistics are compiled from the copies of original application forms of approved building permits as well as from demolition and fencing permits collected monthly by the agency’s field personnel from the offices of local building officials nationwide. — Heather Caitlin P. Mañago