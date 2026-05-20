Artificial intelligence-driven startups dominated the finalists of South Summit Madrid 2026’s Startup Competition, with Singapore among the Asian markets represented in what organizers called the event’s most international edition yet.

South Summit Madrid 2026, co-organized by IE University, said in a statement on May 19 that 50 of the 100 finalist startups use artificial intelligence as the core technology behind their businesses, reflecting the growing role of AI in the global entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The finalists were selected from more than 4,500 applications across 110 countries, with startups from 26 nations making the final list, up from 22 countries last year. Organizers described the competition as their “most international, mature, and AI-driven” edition to date.

Singapore secured three finalist spots, while South Korea also had one finalist startup in the competition. Singapore-based finalists included OmniShelf in Digital & Tech Solutions, Ailytics in Industry 5.0, and cybersecurity firm Peris.ai in Trust Tech & Data. South Korea’s HISTRANGER was shortlisted under Digital & Tech Solutions.

Europe accounted for nearly 77% of the finalist startups, while the United States represented 6% of the total. Latin America also expanded its presence in the competition, increasing to 10 finalists from seven last year.

Spain contributed the largest number of finalists with 44 startups, followed by Portugal with seven and the United States with six. France had five finalists, while Italy and the United Kingdom had four each.

The competition also reflected the increasing maturity of startups globally. Organizers said 57% of finalists generate more than $150,000 in revenue, while 35% generate over $500,000 annually. About 60% have raised more than $1 million in funding, and 53% are already backed by venture capital firms.

Among the selected startups, 36 are already in the scaleup stage, while 46 have registered at least one patent. In addition, 38 startups have at least one female founder.

The finalists were grouped across 10 sectors, including climate technology, fintech, healthcare, mobility, enterprise solutions, and trust technology.

Finalists in the Climate Tech & Sustainability category included EarthScan, Green Growth, MESPAC, NPHarvest, Ocean Oasis, Phen Olives, PowerUP, Ravenwits, Solfium, and UniSCool.

Consumer finalists included Ciudadela, Fibrazo, FindNido, FoodieFame, iCook, Macadam, Manie, Ochy, Qualla, and Tangy Market.

In Digital & Tech Solutions, finalists included Arq Quantum Technologies, Astroteq.ai, HISTRANGER, Lokutor, LunaLift, Oasy, OmniShelf, Spendbase, tranSkriptorium AI, and Ubicuity.

The Fintech & Insurtech category featured Brokerware AI, CryptoMate, Dalatea, Dost, EthicHub, Granter, Initiativ, PagaFactu, Paynest, and VENDY.

Future of Work & Talent finalists included Kincode AI, Diingu, Nova, OneNewOne, Sendsteps AI, Space To Grow, Stemdo, Trainect, Valeria, and Worksible.

Health category finalists included 60Nd, Altum Sequency, FLOMICS, iYoni App, MedicubeX, Miramoon, Moonlight AI, Nanogrow Biotech, PREDICTHEON, and Tissue Dynamics.

Industry 5.0 finalists included A4Radar Vitals, Ailytics, Ainwater, Dairy Tech, Dottir Labs, Floatech, Mapsi, NanoChronia, URAPHEX, and Xplorobot.

In Mobility & Smart Cities, finalists included boxful, DeepNeurotic, DeterCamAI, Mettis AI, Mobi, Nido Constructech, Serp Energy, UP’ONE, Xplora Srl, and ZYON Helmets.

Trust Tech & Data finalists included Captain Compliance, Coalex.ai, Judit, Metadataworks Limited, MicelioData, Naltilia, Peris.ai, Riskita, Secrets Vault, and simplyblock.

Enterprise Solutions finalists included anyformat, Dealcar, KonvoAI, Libertify, LoopOS, Service Club, Silmaril Technologies, SmarterMRP, Soource, and Wise CX.

South Summit Madrid 2026 will be held from June 3 to 5 at La Nave in Madrid, where finalists will present their projects to investors, corporations, and technology companies.

Organizers said startups that previously participated in the competition have collectively raised more than $20.5 billion in investment over the past 14 editions. — Arjay L. Balinbin