The Education chief on Wednesday urged high school students to take the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) examination to boost job readiness and access to government posts.

“We want our youth to feel that the next steps after school are clear, “ Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said in Filipino in a news release.

“For those who want to enter public service, we will help them prepare, apply, and see that they have a place in the government if they wish to serve,” he added.

Under CSC Resolution No. 2500229, senior high school (SHS) or K to 12 Curriculum graduates, as well as completers of relevant technical-vocational programs, are eligible to apply for first-level government positions, subject to applicable qualification standards and legal requirements.

The Department of Education (DepEd) noted that the initiative strengthens education-to-employment pathways and ensures learners have clearer opportunities after basic education.

“The policy aligns with DepEd’s curriculum reforms and expands opportunities for learners and graduates to enter public service and secure government employment,” the agency said in a news release.

DepEd added that the policy reflects its chief’s policy direction to enhance career readiness, establish flexible career tracks, and ensure relevance of basic education in further studies, employment, entrepreneurship, and public service.

Eligible candidates must be at least 18 years old to take the Career Service Examination–Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) for the Professional and Subprofessional Levels.

Regional offices, school division offices, and schools have been directed to share relevant information on the examination with students. They are also required to provide review materials and sessions, integrate CSE-PPT review into college and career preparation activities, and coordinate with CSC Field Offices for local announcements regarding the application process.

The application period for the CSE-PPT will run from May 14 to Jun. 10, 2026. Qualified junior high school (JHS) and senior high school (SHS) students will take the examination on Aug. 9, 2026.

In the March 2026 CSE-PPT, a total of 48,735 out of 307,489 examinees passed, marking a 15.85% passing rate. — Almira Louise S. Martinez