By Almira Louise S. Martinez

IN 1987, the idea of building a link from Southern to Central Luzon was first proposed by Felicito “Tong” C. Payumo, former chair of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority and then-Bataan representative.

“Back then, it was a lofty dream that’s very abstract, it seemed impossible,” 2nd District of Bataan Congressman Albert S. Garcia said in an interview.

The bridge did not push through before due to several factors.

“That time the technology, the money, and the need weren’t clearly spelled out,” Mr. Garcia told BusinessWorld.

In 2018, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) released an updated report on the economic impact of traffic congestion in Metro Manila. It stated that P3.5 billion is lost every day due to the time wasted in traffic.

Mr. Garcia said the JICA report inspired him to revisit the idea of the bridge, now called the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge (BCIB).

During former President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s administration, the BCIB project underwent a feasibility study as one of the 100 infrastructure projects listed under the flagship list of the Build, Build, Build (BBB) program.

The 32.15-kilometer bridge spanning across Manila Bay, connecting the provinces of Bataan and Cavite, is projected to boost regional economic integration and development.

“It has the highest economic return rate among all the BBB projects… even now at 34%,” Mr. Garcia said.

According to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the challenges faced by the project were rooted in the difficulties encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The stringent lockdowns and health protocols significantly delayed data gathering… complicated logistics and coordination efforts,” the DPWH said in a statement.

Transitioning into the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., the BCIB project was placed under the Infrastructure Flagship Projects of the Build Better More program.

With an initial cost of $3.91 billion, the bridge is envisioned as a ‘world-class’ infrastructure, given its complexity and magnitude, the DPWH said.

To fulfill the initial budget, the government utilized a multi-tranche financing scheme under which the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank approved the $1.14-billion loan.

In 2023, the Asian Development Bank, co-financing the project, green lit the $2.11-billion loan for the bridge.

The Philippine government would cover the remaining $664.23 million in the estimated project cost.

IMPACTS OF THE BRIDGE

The four-lane road link will minimize disparities in public service access and available economic opportunities between Metro Manila and other regions in Luzon.

Danica, a hotel receptionist in Balanga, Bataan, believes that the bridge will help businesses in the province.

“Makakatulong po siya sa business namin kasi mas mapapadali po ang pagpunta ng mga turista [It will help businesses here by making us more accessible to tourists],” she said.

When the bridge is completed, Ms. Danica said local businesses should strive to improve their facilities and strategies to keep up with new competitors.

“The bridge will open up a lot of doors for Bataan,” Mr. Garcia said.

“It will make us more accessible to 50 million tourists in the entire island of Luzon.”

The local economy is also expected to be stimulated through job opportunities, regional developments, business ventures, and infrastructure improvements, according to the DPWH.

Apart from Cavite and Bataan, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority said the neighboring economic zones — Clark and Subic, would also feel the “transformative impacts” of the mega bridge.

“Shorter travel times between major economic zones will streamline supply chains, leading to cost savings for businesses.”

ENVIRONMENTAL CONSIDERATIONS

Biodiversity in the province was one of the main concerns discussed in the 2023 DPWH environmental impact assessment of the bridge.

According to the study, one of the most significant risks of the project is the injury and disturbance of protected marine mammals.

To avoid this, Mr. Garcia said provisions and technologies will be introduced during the construction to avoid damage to biodiversity.

“They will use curtain walls while drilling to avoid noise pollution and avoid other environmental impacts,” he said.

On weather resilience, the DPWH said the BCIB project is meticulously designed given its nature as a marine bridge.

“This monumental structure is built with a 100-year design life ensuring resilience against extreme events and harsh environmental conditions.”

DECONGESTING NCR

One of the main goals of the BCIB is to decongest Metro Manila by reducing the travel time between the provinces of Cavite and Bataan.

“It will significantly cut down travel time… from five (5) hours down to 45 minutes thereby easing the traffic congestion in Metro Manila as well as in South Luzon and North Luzon gateways,” the DPWH said.

By utilizing SCTEX, Roman Expressway, BCIB, travelers can easily reach Calabarzon to save time and money, Mr. Garcia said.

“Normal travel of commuters, tourists, deliveries, logistics that doesn’t need to pass through Metro Manila can bypass it.”

Aside from traffic decongestion, Mr. Garcia said the bridge will help solve the overpopulation in Metro Manila.

“Those losses, the P3.5 billion a day, is a product of unplanned growth and unmanaged in-country migration.”

Once the bridge is constructed, Bataan expects migration due to the economic activity happening in the region.

“If we’ll be connected to a very populous area like Calabarzon and NCR, along with all the economic opportunity, growth in migration is inevitable,” Mr. Garcia said.

He added that the province is meticulously crafting a master plan to avoid creating the same ‘mistake’ as Metro Manila.

“So we prosper, we increase the quality of life, we increase the economic activity and hopefully no traffic, no pollution, more green spaces, and better work-life balance.”

The detailed engineering design and bidding of the project was done last July, according to Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina E. Cabral during the Build Better More Infrastructure Forum.

The BCIB is expected to be fully operational by 2029.