EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY firm Instructure Holdings, Inc., the developer of the learning management system Canvas, said more than half of Filipino students use artificial intelligence (AI) for academic tasks.

“Filipino students are already actively engaging with AI tools to support their learning,” Ryan Lufkin, vice-president of Global Academic Strategy at Instructure, told BusinessWorld in an interview.

Citing the firm’s 2025 State of Higher Education report, Mr. Lufkin said 63% of Filipino students use generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT to generate texts, while 58% use it for translation tasks.

Some 55% of students also seek assistance from AI-powered platforms to explain difficult concepts, while 52% rely on these to summarize academic articles.

With this, teachers must also work to understand AI and how to effectively and ethically use these tools, according to Mr. Lufkin.

“One of the most important aspects is ensuring that educators become AI literate,” he said. “They can pass that knowledge on to students, upskilling them for future careers.”

The same study from the firm showed that 71% of educators in the country create learning materials and 65% generate quiz questions and assignments with the help of AI.

It added that 56% of teachers use AI to create personalized or adaptive learning materials for students, 37% use it for seminar or tutorial plans, and 31% use it for marking transcripts.

“Looking ahead to next year, I expect AI adoption in the Philippines’ classrooms to increase significantly, following the global trend and expanding use cases,” Mr. Lufkin said.

“However, that growth will only be meaningful if it’s accompanied by investments in AI literacy and faculty training, clear governance frameworks, and strategic technology integration,” he added.

The 2025 State of Higher Education report survey was conducted in 2024 with approximately 400 student and educator respondents nationwide. — Almira Louise S. Martinez