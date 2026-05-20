Globe reaffirmed its commitment to nation-building by supporting the Philippine government’s hosting of ASEAN-related events in the first quarter of 2026, delivering free mobile signal enhancements and dedicated on-ground support across key venues nationwide.

In close coordination with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), and the ASEAN National Organizing Council, Globe worked proactively to help ensure that the country’s hosting of regional engagements was backed by reliable, high-quality connectivity. The initiative supported events in Metro Manila as well as in Cebu, Bohol, Iloilo, and Boracay.

Recognizing the importance of seamless communication in international gatherings, Globe carried out extensive preparations ahead of the events. The company conducted readiness checks across dozens of venues and worked alongside government partners to anticipate connectivity requirements and strengthen network capacity in advance.

During the events, Globe deployed dedicated teams on the ground to continuously monitor network performance and respond quickly to any issues. This allowed delegates, organizers, and participants to stay connected and focused on advancing regional cooperation.

Improved 5G coverage

To further support high-traffic venues such as hotels and function spaces, Globe rolled out targeted enhancements and improved 5G coverage in select locations. These efforts resulted in stronger, more consistent mobile signals and faster data speeds, helping ensure a seamless digital experience for all attendees.

The DICT commended Globe for its proactive contribution, recognizing the company’s role in strengthening connectivity support for ASEAN events.

“Globe stands with the government in enabling meaningful participation and collaboration during ASEAN engagements. By ensuring reliable connectivity, we aim to support the country’s role in fostering stronger regional partnerships,” said Joel Agustin, Senior Vice-President for Service Planning and Engineering at Globe.

Through early preparation, close public-private collaboration, and sustained on-ground support, Globe contributed to the successful staging of ASEAN activities in the Philippines.

Globe continues to work alongside government and industry partners in strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure, supporting initiatives that promote national development and reinforce the Philippines’ position in the regional and global community.

For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph.

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