With clear skies and fair weather, summer is the best time for home repairs. Whether it’s plugging roof leaks or sealing wall gaps, the season is the perfect window to make sure that homes are leak-free and watertight before the rainy season arrives.

Bostik Philippines, a global leader in adhesive technologies, is encouraging Filipinos to take advantage of the sunny weather to reinforce their homes using its trusted “Repair Season” trio: Powermix, Super Vulcaseal, and Ultrafino Skimcoat.

“Summer is the best time to check for wear and tear in our homes to make sure we’re safe and dry when the wet season comes. By doing repairs now, homeowners can ensure better adhesion and faster curing times for their construction materials,” said Fides Kasman, director of Market Development at Bostik Philippines.

“Whether you are plugging holes on your roof or smoothing out your walls, Bostik provides professional-grade solutions that are easy enough for any DIY project,” Kasman said.

To help homeowners get started, Bostik highlights three essential products for a worry-free summer renovation:

Reliable waterproofing with Powermix: Before the typhoons return, summer is the ideal time to waterproof your home. Bostik Powermix is the go-to flexible, fiber-reinforced waterproofing membrane recommended for most residential applications, such as roof decks, balconies, and bathrooms. Its advanced formula fixes hairline cracks and provides a seamless barrier against water intrusion. Because it requires a dry surface for initial application, the summer weather ensures that Powermix cures perfectly, creating a long-lasting shield for your home.

Flawless walls with Ultrafino Skimcoat Bulilit Pack: If you’re planning to give your home a fresh coat of paint, make sure to even out the surface first. Bostik Ultrafino Skimcoat does the job with a premium, ultra-smooth layer that levels and refines concrete and plaster surfaces, making your paint job hitch free. It comes in a Bulilit Pack that is perfect for small-scale repairs and touch-ups around the house.

Quick Fixes with Super Vulcaseal: For those pesky leaks in the gutter or roof, Super Vulcaseal remains the undisputed king of sealants. The brand remains to be the most trusted name in the Philippines for sealing leaks and cracks in roofing, downspouts, and plumbing. Super Vulcaseal works best on moisture-free surfaces, as it allows the sealant to bond at maximum strength.

As homeowners gear up for repairs this season, Bostik Philippines again reminds the public to be vigilant against counterfeit goods.

“Successful repairs depend on authentic, quality materials. We urge everyone to watch out for fake sealants and construction materials mimicking our brand, as they are not reliable and may lead to back-jobs or further damage,” warned Kasman.

To ensure you are using genuine Bostik products, purchase only from authorized hardware stores and official retailers. If you suspect a product is counterfeit, you may send a report via (02) 7900-5656 or bostiksmartadhesives@bostik.com.

For more information on Bostik’s repair solutions, visit https://www.bostik.com/philippines.

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