For the second consecutive year, Globe was named Most Sustainable Mobile Network and Most Active Mobile Network for the Environment at the 2026 Consumer Choice Awards by Standard Insights, reinforcing its leadership in responsible technology and sustainable business practices. The recognition, along with Excellence in Digital Literacy and Safety, also marks the fourth time Globe has been honored for sustainability by Standard Insights.

The Standard Insights Consumer Choice Awards is a research-driven recognition program based in New York, USA that honors brands across industries based on consumer sentiment and data.

These wins signal that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance has become a decisive factor in the Philippine telco landscape. As the Philippines remain at risk to climate change, consumers are recognizing providers that demonstrate environmental action, such as the use of renewable energy.

The nationwide survey, which gathered insights from over a thousand Filipino mobile subscribers, highlighted the critical role of trust: 70.5 percent of respondents rely on a single mobile plan for all their connectivity needs. When one provider carries nearly every aspect of a person’s digital life, trust, reliability, and responsible business practices become non-negotiable factors in consumer choice.

“We endeavor to give more for our customers when they use the Globe network,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe. “Globe considers its impact on the environment, how it protects people online, and how it contributes to national progress. We use the latest advanced technology to provide more convenience and better value for money for our customers.”

Globe’s commitment to sustainability practices is anchored on science-based targets, as the first publicly listed Philippine company to secure validation and approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term and net-zero greenhouse gas reduction targets. This ambition also makes Globe a Climate Action Faster Forward participant in the UN Global Compact. The company’s broader ESG agenda also covers circularity through its Trade-In Program and various social impact initiatives such as GoGIVE and social impact initiatives under Globe of Good.

Beyond ESG-related recognitions, Globe also secured the following awards in the Standard Insights’ survey:

– Best Mobile Network in the Philippines

– Best Network Coverage

– Best Internet Speed

– Most Competitive and Affordable Prices and Fees

– Most Reliable Network Signal

– Best Ads, Marketing Campaigns, and Brand Identity

As the industry evolves, Globe’s continued recognition signals that responsible connectivity has become central to how Filipinos define value and leadership in the digital age.

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