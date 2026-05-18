The Ateneo Intellectual Property Office (AIPO), through its Blue Nest Program, is bringing back former ABS-CBN television director and digital marketing strategist Jason Domantay to lead its newest learning series on social media, branding, and digital growth.

Mr. Domantay brings more than two decades of experience across television, digital media, entrepreneurship, and strategic communications. A director, writer, executive producer, and on-air talent during his years at ABS-CBN, he later served as Video Content Head for Yahoo! Southeast Asia before joining Voyager Innovations, where he helped shape digital content and innovation strategies during a pivotal period in the Philippine tech ecosystem.

Now, through the Digital Marketing Accelerator Program, Mr. Domantay returns to mentor a new generation of startup founders, business leaders, marketing professionals, and entrepreneurial minds seeking to strengthen their digital capabilities in a rapidly evolving market.

The four-module learning series combines strategic frameworks, practical tools, and real-world case studies designed to help participants validate ideas, understand audiences, build stronger brands, and drive measurable business growth.

The program covers:

Module I — Social Media & Digital Marketing 101

Foundational principles, social listening, keyword mining, sentiment analysis, and case study exploration

June 6, 2026

Module II — Digital Market Validation

Audience persona development, online survey design, market insights, and A/B testing strategies

June 13, 2026

Module III — Go To Market

Digital storytelling, content strategy frameworks, organic and paid media, and community building

June 20, 2026

Module IV — Growth Hacking

Public relations, founder-led marketing, AI-powered tools, and guerrilla tactics for visibility

June 27, 2026

Sessions will run every Saturday in June 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Outside his work in academia, Mr. Domantay is also the founder of Domantay Consulting, where he advises brands, executives, entrepreneurs, and institutions on social media strategy, digital storytelling, public relations, and online reputation management. His work has earned industry recognition, including the Yahoo! Editorial Awards for his coverage of the Quirino Grandstand hostage crisis and the grand prize at the Philippine Foundation for Vaccination Journalism Awards for his documentary work.

For Mr. Domantay, the return is also something of a homecoming. In 2016, he helped establish Ateneo’s Digital Marketing and Social Media Management Program under its Business Resource Center, contributing to the early development of structured digital marketing education within the university ecosystem.

Registration is now open through Ateneo Blue Nest channels. For inquiries and full program details, interested participants may email aipo@ateneo.edu.

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