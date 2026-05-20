LISTED property developer DoubleDragon Corp. said Hotel101-Madrid recorded more than €100,000 (approximately P7.18 million) in single-day room revenues after reaching 100% occupancy on May 19, which the company said reflects strong demand for the property.

In a statement on Tuesday, DoubleDragon said the record performance highlighted the “accelerating momentum” of the 680-room Hotel101-Madrid, the first Hotel101-branded property operating outside the Philippines, which officially opened in March 2026.

“This record single-day performance at 100% occupancy provides support for demonstrable, strong demand for the property and illustrates the property’s potential to generate substantial recurring revenues,” the company said.

DoubleDragon said more than 80% of guests came from Europe, North America, and Latin America.

Hotel101-Madrid serves as the global prototype for Hotel101 Global and is expected to support the company’s international expansion plans as it rolls out its standardized hotel model in other markets.

The company aims to develop one million standardized hotel rooms across 100 countries as part of its plan to become the world’s largest single-brand hotel chain.

Hotel101-Madrid is located on a 6,593-square-meter site in Valdebebas, near the IFEMA convention complex and Madrid-Barajas Airport.

The hotel has also been designated as an official partner property for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 to 2035 under an agreement with MATCH Hospitality Europe.

DoubleDragon plans to add 2,229 hotel rooms in 2026 across several projects, including developments in Davao and Cebu, as well as the 482-room Hotel101-Niseko in Japan, which is scheduled to open in December.

The company said its existing local properties, Hotel101-Manila and Hotel101-Fort, continue to post high occupancy rates that contribute to recurring revenues.

Hotel101 operates under an asset-light business model, which focuses on expanding through standardized hotel developments while limiting capital tied to property ownership and operations.

Shares in DoubleDragon closed unchanged at P9.78 each on Tuesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno