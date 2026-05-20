BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific is restoring its Manila-Dubai operations beginning July following repeated suspensions linked to instability in the Middle East, as airlines and airport operators remain cautious over possible airspace-related disruptions in the region.

In a media release on Tuesday, Cebu Pacific said it will resume its Manila-Dubai-Manila flights on July 2, operating four times weekly every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The airline said passengers affected by previously canceled Dubai flights may begin rebooking their trips.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our utmost priority,” Cebu Pacific said, adding that travelers should continue monitoring flight advisories and checking their flight status through the airline’s website.

Cebu Pacific also said it continues to operate its Manila-Riyadh route four times weekly.

The airline had extended the suspension of its Manila-Dubai services until the end of May due to the worsening security situation in the Middle East.

The suspension had already been extended once before, after Cebu Pacific initially planned to cancel Dubai flights only until April 20 before later moving the suspension to April 30.

Affected passengers were offered free rebooking, travel fund conversion, or refunds.

New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the operator of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), earlier warned that international flights could still face disruptions because of airspace restrictions linked to the conflict in the Middle East. — Ashley Erika O. Jose