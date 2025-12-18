By Ashley Erika O. Jose, Reporter and Erika Mae P. Sinaking

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has recommended the filing of criminal charges against 87 people over irregularities in flood control projects, including Leyte Rep. and former House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez and resigned Party-list Rep. Elizady S. Co.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon on Thursday said the agency, together with the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) and Department of Justice, is recommending charges of plunder, malversation, graft and bribery.

“The DPWH and the ICI, together with the Department of Justice, are recommending charges against 87 individuals,” he told a news briefing.

Also on the list are former Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan; former DPWH undersecretaries Roberto R. Bernardo and Maria Catalina E. Cabral; Senators Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva and Jose P. Ejercito Estrada, Jr.; former Senator Ramon B. Revilla, Jr.; Commission on Audit Commissioner Mario G. Lipana; and contractor Cezarah C. Discaya.

Mr. Romualdez, through his spokesman Abdiel Dan Elijah S. Fajardo, said the ICI’s referral did not include any finding or conclusion of guilt.

“We take note of the DPWH secretary’s statement,” he said in a statement. “However, it is important to clarify that a DPWH ‘recommendation’ is not a finding, much less a determination of guilt.”

“It is not true that the ICI has recommended to the Ombudsman that former Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez be charged with plunder or other serious crimes related to the flood control or 2025 budget issue,” he added.

Mr. Fajardo said Mr. Romualdez respects institutional processes and is confident the Office of the Ombudsman would independently assess the recommendations.

“We respect due process and will await the Ombudsman to independently evaluate the submissions based on evidence, not press conference soundbites,” he said.

Mr. Dizon said administrative action had been taken within the agency, with a total of 90 DPWH personnel either dismissed or suspended as investigations continue.

Authorities have also frozen about P13 billion worth of assets linked to the probe, including 4,679 bank accounts, 283 insurance policies, 255 vehicles, 178 real estate properties, 16 e-wallet accounts and three securities accounts, according to the DPWH.

The investigation followed President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s order in his July 28 state of the nation address for a full review of flood control projects over the past three years. The President had said about P100 billion of the P545 billion allocated for flood control projects since 2022 had been cornered by only 15 contractors.

Mr. Dizon said the DPWH is working with several agencies as the probe expands. He added that the agency and ICI plan to submit additional case referrals to the ombudsman in January, including findings related to flood control projects in Cebu that were linked to severe flooding during Typhoon Tino.

“By January, we will be ready with our report… The number of cases to be filed will increase,” he said.

As part of internal reforms, he said the DPWH would conduct a large-scale recruitment drive next year to bring in new engineers and accountants. “The future of the DPWH will be in fresh blood.”

COA FINDINGS

Meanwhile, the Commission on Audit (CoA) has filed four fraud audit reports involving flood control projects in Bulacan worth a combined P330.51 million, citing serious irregularities in works implemented by DPWH-Bulacan First District Engineering Office and awarded to a private construction firm.

In a statement, CoA said the reports were transmitted on Wednesday to the ICI for possible criminal, civil and administrative action, including potential referrals to the Office of the Ombudsman.

The fraud audit covered four flood control and riverbank protection projects implemented from July 2022 to May 2025.

CoA said inspections found that in several cases, audit teams were brought to project sites that differed from those stated in approved plans, without written authority or approved variation orders to justify the changes.

Technical inspections, satellite imagery, and document reviews showed major gaps in project execution and documentation, the commission said.

“These reports solidify our mandate to hold negligent public officials and private contractors accountable for compromised infrastructure spending,” CoA Chairman Gamaliel A. Cordoba said in the statement.

One of the projects flagged was the P77.2-million construction of a riverbank protection structure in the village of Calero, Malolos City, where inspectors found no structure at the approved location.

Another was a P99-million riverbank protection project in Malis, Guiguinto, which CoA said was built at a site different from what was approved. Inspectors also observed visible cracks, the absence of certificates of acceptance and the lack of a master plan covering all river flood control works in the area.

A P77.2-million flood mitigation project along Bulusan River in Calumpit was also cited, after auditors found no slope protection structure at the approved site despite reports indicating full completion.

In the village of Namayan, Malolos City, a P77.12-million riverbank protection project showed no structure at the approved location months after the contract had expired. CoA said the structure later identified by DPWH personnel was built without authority.

A total of 16 people may be held liable for the anomalies, including DPWH engineering and project personnel as well as representatives of the private contractor that handled all four projects, it said.

CoA said those involved may face corruption charges, malversation of public funds, falsification of documents and violation of procurement laws.

The audit findings add to growing scrutiny of flood control projects nationwide, as authorities step up oversight following allegations of widespread misuse of public funds in infrastructure spending.