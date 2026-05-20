Philippines fourth most corrupt country among its peers in East and Southeast Asia

The Philippines’ executive corruption index score stood at 0.794 (where 1 is worst) in the latest edition of the Executive Corruption Index published by the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute. The country was worse than the Asian average of 0.605. It was the country’s worst corruption score in 40 years or since it posted 0.918 in 1985. The index assesses the extent of corruption involving high-ranking members of the executive, including bribery, theft, and misuse of funds.