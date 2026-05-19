Philippines holds 79th spot in Global Tax Expenditures Transparency Index

The Philippines’ rank remained at 79th out of 116 countries and jurisdictions in the latest update of the Global Tax Expenditures Transparency Index (GTETI) by Council on Economic Policies (CEP) and the German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS). Despite the unchanged ranking, the country’s score improved to 40 from 35.70 out of 100, falling below the global average of 47.92. The index scores and ranks a country’s global tax expenditure (TE) transparency based on ﬁve dimensions across TE data veracity and robustness.