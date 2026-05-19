RLC RESIDENCES, the residential division of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), said its MIRA condominium development in Quezon City is positioned to benefit from major transport projects expected to improve accessibility in Metro Manila’s northern corridor.

MIRA by RLC Residences is a four-tower condominium project located in Barangay San Roque, Quezon City, near commercial establishments such as Ali Mall and SM City Cubao, as well as other Robinsons Land residential developments in the area.

“Developments rising within key areas at the heart of Quezon City reflect this shift, where buyers are no longer just looking for space, but for locations that simplify daily routines and offer lasting value,” the developer said.

The company said the project is expected to benefit from infrastructure developments such as the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) and the Metro Manila Subway.

MRT-7, which will connect North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, is expected to begin full operations by 2027.

Meanwhile, construction of the Metro Manila Subway remains ongoing, with operations targeted to start by 2032. The subway system will include stations connecting Valenzuela to Pasay.

According to third-quarter 2025 data from Colliers Philippines, property seekers are increasingly considering condominium developments in peripheral areas such as Quezon City due to limited developable land and rising rental costs in traditional business districts.

Studio units at MIRA will measure around 26.5 square meters (sq.m.), while one-bedroom units with balconies will have up to 40.5 sq.m. of floor area.

The project will also offer two-bedroom units measuring 53 sq.m., while units with balconies will have up to 78 sq.m. of floor area.

RLC Residences launched the project’s first tower in 2024, while the second tower is scheduled for launch in 2030.

Shares in Robinsons Land fell 10 centavos or 0.56% to close at P17.88 apiece on Monday. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales