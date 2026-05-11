SHANG ROBINSONS Properties, Inc. (SRPI) said construction of Haraya Residences in Bridgetowne has reached the 26th floor of the South Tower and the 16th floor of the North Tower as work on the premium residential condominium project continues.

Haraya Residences is a two-tower residential development within the Bridgetowne Destination Estate, which spans Pasig and Quezon City.

The developer said the project’s architectural and MEPF (mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection) works are ongoing across the basement, residential and podium levels, according to a post on the property’s website in April.

The project is located along the C5 corridor, providing access to central business districts such as Makati, Ortigas and Bonifacio Global City. Nearby landmarks include the corporate headquarters of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and Jollibee Foods Corp., as well as educational institutions such as the University of Asia and the Pacific.

The project is currently in the preselling stage.

SRPI said the South Tower will have 558 residential units across 57 floors. Upon completion, the development will occupy an 8,440-square-meter (sq.m.) site and feature a 6,014-sq.m. podium car park footprint.

“More forthcoming in the North Tower,” the developer said on its website.

The project will offer one-bedroom to three-bedroom units. Residential units in the South Tower will range from 68 sq.m. to 187 sq.m., while units in the North Tower will range from 70 sq.m. to 209 sq.m.

Penthouse units measuring approximately 497 sq.m. to 517 sq.m. will also be offered.

Although the project was launched in November 2022, the two towers have separate completion targets in 2028.

The South Tower is scheduled for completion in July 2028, while the North Tower is targeted for completion in September 2028.

SRPI said it partnered with P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd. for the project’s conceptual architecture and FM Architettura for the interior design.

Haraya Residences is being developed by SRPI, a joint venture between Shang Properties, Inc. and Gokongwei-led Robinsons Land Corp.

The project joins Shang Properties’ residential developments, including The Shang Grand Tower, Shang Salcedo Place, The St. Francis Shangri-La Place, One Shangri-La Place, Shang Residences at Wack Wack, and Horizon Homes at Shangri-La at the Fort, as well as Robinsons Land Corp.’s The Residences at Westin Manila Sonata Place.

Shares in Shang Properties fell 1.23% or four centavos to close at P3.21 each on Friday, while Robinsons Land shares declined 0.8% or 14 centavos to close at P17.30 apiece. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales