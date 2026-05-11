Talking effectively about sustainable fashion

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THERE’S A LOT of buzz around sustainable fashion because not only does the issue affect us globally: the issue sits right next to our skin.

During a webinar on April 27, Jessie Jiang, founder of online community platform Basically Borrowed, talked about the ways we talk about clothes, and how we can make the message land right.

Basically Borrowed started in 2019 as a platform that once offered clothing swaps between its members, centered around the idea of the sustainability of the practice. Since then, she has pivoted to making content devoted to discussing the issues surrounding fashion and its sustainability.

On Zoom, she said, “There is no globally accepted definition (of sustainability).” She cited a definition from the United Nations: “Sustainable fashion is a shift away from exploitative, high-waste models toward a regenerative, equitable, and circular textile value chain.” However, she says that this definition “is a great opportunity” to “take advantage of the loopholes.”

Moreover, awareness does not always translate into action: citing data, she said that while 70% of consumers have expressed awareness about issues circling sustainability (the environment and human cost, for example), less than 30% actually care and commit to changing their habits. “There’s an actual big gap between people being aware of it and people actually doing something about it,” she said.

She gives a framework on addressing this gap. “People respond better to simple, clear messages.” For example, with regards to just citing a company as being sustainable (now vague and muddied due to the loopholes found in the definition given above), she says, “You can say which specific areas: is it packaging? Supply chain? Transparency.” She added, “You have to say something specific.”

Next, she said, “We trust people who sound honest and credible — and not perfect.” She expounded: “We’re really influenced by people like us, people who we trust, who are already in our social circles, [rather] than by a random brand or even official sources.”

Another point is that the topic gets a better response when the message is positive. “Rather than a guilt-trip or pressure,” she said. “The message has to make it seem like they’re not making a terrible huge sacrifice for sustainability. It still has to be appealing. We still have to offer an appealing option.”

For example, criticizing someone’s fast fashion haul won’t work. She’d reframe the criticism, for example, as, “I realize that I keep buying things that I barely wear.”

“When you’re talking about something that people care about that’s relatable to their everyday life, of course, they’re going to engage,” she said. “You create a sense of connection.”

Follow https://www.instagram.com/basicallyborrowed/ for more insights. — JL Garcia