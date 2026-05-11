Family marque

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BAIC PHL teams up with Paras trio

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

BASKETBALL LEGEND Benjie Paras and sons Andre and Kobe have been bonding over something new these past weeks not as basketball players or actors, but as owners of brand-new BAIC B30e Dune AWD units, a hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV). BAIC is a marque under the care of the United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) here in the Philippines. The three were recently introduced to members of the media and content creators as BAIC Philippines brand ambassadors.

“I’m very impressed with BAIC’s offerings,” Benjie shared in an exclusive interview with “Velocity.” “When I saw the car, I was very impressed with its looks and features. Aside from the comfort of the ride and how it conserves gas, (the BAIC B30e Dune AWD) also helps us reduce our carbon footprint, which is important to us.”

Added Andre: “Gone are the days when you judge cars based on engine displacement.”

The B30e Dune AWD is powered by a 1.5-liter, turbocharged internal combustion engine, which is considered a “gasoline power generator” here to charge up the battery for the model’s dual electric motor. An Intelligent AWD system features seven drive modes (Comfort, Sport, Economy, Snow, Sand, Muddy Road, Wading), utilizing the generous power output of 409ps and 685Nm torque.

“I already have 800 kilometers on the car because, as soon as I got it, I went out of town with my girlfriend. We went on road trips to test the car out and see what the hype was all about. To be honest, it exceeded my expectations. I used to judge a car based on its engine, and I now realize that in the electrified vehicle world, it doesn’t matter. It really blew my mind how capable and fuel-efficient it is.”

On the other hand, Kobe enjoyed experiencing the vehicle’s Sport Mode. “You can barely go fast in the city, but I didn’t know hybrid cars could be that quick, so I was very impressed,” he shared. “The first time I saw (the B30e), I was impressed.” Kobe commented that he likes the luxurious touches in the vehicle as well.

The Paras brothers both live in condominiums (where EV charging is usually hard to come by), making the B30e more convenient for their lifestyle. “Whatever we were looking for in our next vehicle was with BAIC,” Andre said. “I’m just glad it’s a full-circle moment that I didn’t just get my own B30e, but that we got them as a family. We all get to enjoy the BAIC vehicle we’ve always dreamed of having.”

Benjie revealed that his sons got dibs in selecting the color of their B30e — Kobe opted for a Matte Platinum Gray, Andre went with Moss Green, while Benjie chose a Jet Black unit.

“We got to see lot of Chinese car brands aside from BAIC. I think (their vehicles show) a good combination of American and European elements. Given the choice, I’d still go with a Chinese brand, especially after seeing their high-end cars.”

Andre and Kobe joined the BAIC Philippines delegation to Auto China 2026 in Beijing, and are excited for the brand’s future here after checking out everything from its breadth of current and future models to its manufacturing facility.

Explained Kobe, “Everything is so advanced. I was impressed by the factory we went to, where vehicles are made by robots. It was really crazy to see, and it gives me hope for our country as well. I moved to the States in 2014. I think (that was the time the industry) started making hybrid and electric vehicles. A lot of countries were already ahead of us, and I think it’s good for the Philippines to have these vehicles available. I mean, not a lot of people believe in them yet, but hopefully one day they can see the benefits of electrified cars.”

“Being at the Beijing Auto Show felt like I was in a time machine,” Andre enthused. “All these cars, like they said, will be released maybe five years from now. They are so advanced and, at the same time, give you peace of mind because BAIC is a secure and stable company. They have BAIC, they have Arcfox (an electric vehicle line), and we saw the Stelato S9 (fully electric executive sedan). These are brands we’re excited to see, hopefully, on our roads.”

“There are a lot of models that are not yet available in our country but I think we should be looking forward to these because I can tell they are meant for Philippine roads. If you think the B30, B40, B60, or other BAIC models are already what you’re looking for, I think all of us should start researching.”

Back to the B30e, it can accelerate from zero to 100kph in 6.9 seconds, and boasts 215mm of ground clearance. It gets a 14.6-inch floating infotainment system with USB, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and mirroring capabilities. Benjie revealed that he’s been using his B30e every day for the first few weeks he’s had it. “I finally learned how to use the monitor,” he joked. “We tried the B60 (seven-seater diesel hybrid full-size SUV), and it’s like you’re inside a plane cockpit. It’s not for me because it will take me a year to memorize what to touch on the monitor. But it’s okay; Andre and Kobe can drive. I’ll just sit in the back.”