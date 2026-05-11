LISTED energy producer SPC Power Corp. expects to commission two battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with a combined capacity of 160 megawatt-hours (MWh) in the second half of the year as part of its diversification efforts, a company official said.

“We are launching BESS projects this year. While they are not considered renewable energy, these projects support the renewable energy movement in the industry,” SPC President and Chief Executive Officer James Roy N. Villareal told shareholders last week.

Last year, SPC Island Power Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of SPC, entered into supply and construction contracts with Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd. and China Communications Services Philippines Corp. for its BESS projects in Panay and Bohol.

The company tapped up to P1.6 billion in loans from China Banking Corp. to finance the rollout of the projects.

SPC Chairman Alfredo L. Henares said the company is also targeting to bring online 100 megawatts (MW) of solar power capacity by 2027 and early 2028.

“These investments reflect our belief that the future of power generation lies in balancing dependable generation assets with flexible, sustainable, and forward-looking energy solutions that support both national energy security and shareholder value creation,” he said last week.

SPC began expanding into renewable energy in 2022 as part of its efforts to pursue opportunities in new markets and customer segments across the renewable and non-renewable energy sectors.

The company has allotted P3 billion in capital expenditures for the BESS and solar projects under development.

For 2025, SPC reported a 49.8% increase in attributable net income to P2.22 billion, marking the highest earnings in the company’s history.

“This achievement reflects not only the resilience of our business model, but also the discipline, commitment, and operational excellence of our management team and employees across the organization,” Mr. Henares said.

SPC is primarily engaged in the development and operation of power generating plants, electricity distribution and related facilities. It is also authorized to sell electricity to end-users.

The company aims to expand its capacity to 500 MW by 2029. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera