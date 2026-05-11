THE traditional Santacruzan procession will be held in grand style around Intramuros, Manila on May 22, a Friday.

The procession — which is usually held on the last day of the Flores de Mayo festival honoring the Virgin Mary — commemorates the search by Queen Helena of Constantinople and her son, Constantine, for the cross on which Jesus was crucified. Thus, the parade, held in parishes around the Philippines, is headed by a woman playing Reyna Elena, accompanied by a boy playing Constantine. A court of queens and biblical characters join the procession behind the queen.

On April 28, the Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) and the Intramuros Administration announced that the Reyna Elena for this year’s Grand Santacruzan will be played by beauty queen Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez. Ms. Marquez, the daughter of actors Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno, won the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant in 2017.

Jaison Yang, president of PTAA, said during the press conference at the Museo de Intramuros that the “PTAA will always choose a role model that will represent not just the Philippines, but our culture.”

This would be Ms. Marquez’ first time participating in a Santacruzan, noting that even back home in Parañaque, she had not been joined. “I’m just very lucky to be here, to see the tradition and heritage be celebrated this way.”

She added, “Hindi lang siya about beauty, the magarbong suot (it’s not just about beauty and the fabulous outfits)” — the procession is often criticized for a focus on couturier outfits worn by beauty queens. “It’s about how you show your true Filipino attitude, how you respect people when you walk around Intramuros; how you make them feel.”

According to Mr. Yang, Ms. Marquez and her court will start the procession from Foro de Intramuros, pass by San Agustin Church, Gen. Luna Street, the Manila Cathedral, the Palacio del Gobernador, and end at the gates of Fort Santiago. The court will be comprised of representatives from the establishments around Intramuros: hotels, universities, airlines, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands (one of the sponsors). “It’s a collaboration of different people from the industry,” he said.

There will be programs held at the beginning and end of the procession, helped along by the tour guides and vendors of Instramuros. The vendors and tour guides will be compensated by the PTAA (by buying the packaged tours and the vendors’ wares). “We wanted to help the affected tourism workers,” he said in an interview. This is due to a pivot on their part to promote domestic tourism in light of the energy crisis caused by the Middle East conflict, which has raised prices of flights. “That’s also the request of the Department of Tourism, to push more local tourism. Having a Santacruzan is a way of doing that.”

The Grand Santacruzan at Intramuros will take place on May 22 in the late afternoon. — Joseph L. Garcia