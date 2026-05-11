Lexus IS gets sweeping updates

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THE COMPACT luxury sports sedan of Lexus has just gotten, though not yet an all-new model, a significantly updated version. The Lexus IS 2026 is now available in the Philippine market after debuting last week at the Lexus Manila Gallery in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The new IS is available in three variants priced as follows: IS 300h Executive (P3.128 million), IS 300h Premier (P3.408 million), and the more potent IS 350 F Sport (P4.388 million).

In a speech to members of the IS Philippines Car Club and the media, Lexus Manila, Inc. President Carlo Ablaza described the IS as a “symbol of connection — a shared experience among owners, enthusiasts, and all who believe in what Lexus stands for.”

Meanwhile, Lexus Philippines Senior Vice-President for Marketing Division Sherwin Chua Lim, in his own statement, shared that the IS was first introduced to the global market in 1999 — “created for drivers who seek a balance of dynamic performance and everyday refinement in one cohesive package.” Here in the Philippines, the model was made available beginning 2009 to strong acclaim.

“The first-generation IS was widely recognized for its sharp handling and rear-wheel-drive dynamics, setting the foundation for its identity as a driver-focused sedan,” stated Mr. Chua Lim. “The second generation further refined this formula, improving ride comfort, chassis rigidity, and overall driving stability. The third generation marked a significant evolution, introducing a more aggressive design language, improved performance balance, and advanced technology. The fourth generation continues this legacy by further refining the Lexus Driving Signature, delivering an even more seamless, confident, and connected driving experience.”

The executive added the IS also underscores the brand’s “commitment to electrification” through the improvement of hybrid technology to offer both efficiency and dynamic performance, “achieving smooth power delivery, refinement and responsiveness in true Lexus spirit.”

The brand posits that the IS “(pushes) the limits of ultimate rear-wheel compact sport sedans.”

Key value propositions put forth by the IS include a driver-centric cabin, performance, aggressive design, and the previously mentioned Lexus Driving Signature. The development philosophy ensures a “consistent, linear connection between driver and vehicle across all models, focusing on precise handling, instant response to inputs, and a comfortable yet engaging ride.”

The new Lexus IS gets a new front fascia with an updated interpretation of the brand’s signature spindle design. The rear fascia has been as well, with the usual L logo supplanted by a spelled-out “LEXUS,” reflecting an evolution of identity. Increased overall length serves to emphasize a low, planted stance.

Inside, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a similarly sized display audio system are said to deliver “clear, accessible, and seamless” information. Even the steering wheel is newly designed, while a multi-color ambient lighting system contributes to the premium feel.

The center console receives A/C toggle switches, a thumbwheel volume dial, and seat-ventilation controls. The track pad has been dispensed of. Type-C charging ports and a wireless charger provide added convenience, with the experience upped by “refined interior materials, including forged bamboo trims, creating a premium and elevated cabin space.”

Buyers can choose the Executive and Premier variants in any of five colors, while the sport gets eight hue options, including the new and exclusive Neutrino Gray tint. — Kap Maceda Aguila