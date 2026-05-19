ABS-CBN CORP. posted a wider attributable net loss for the first quarter (Q1) as revenues fell due to weaker advertising revenues and softer consumer spending.

For the January-to-March period, ABS-CBN posted an attributable net loss of P689.34 million, wider than a year earlier, as revenues fell 21.28% to P3.33 billion from P4.23 billion.

The company said advertising revenues weakened during the quarter due to the absence of election-related advertisements that boosted revenues in the comparable period last year.

“In addition, global developments this year have had a negative impact on consumer sentiment and the domestic economy. The absence of movies and major events during the first quarter of 2026 also resulted in weaker overall revenue performance versus last year,” ABS-CBN said.

For the period, the company’s content production and distribution business generated P2.76 billion in revenues, consisting of P1.23 billion from advertising and P1.53 billion from consumer revenues.

Its cable television and broadband segment posted revenues of P571 million, down from P1.06 billion a year earlier.

ABS-CBN’s total expenses declined 12.53% to P4.05 billion from P4.63 billion in the same period in 2025.

The listed media company said capital expenditures and program rights acquisition totaled P125 million as of end-March.

ABS-CBN said its 2025 capital expenditures and program rights acquisitions totaled P473 million, primarily supporting content production and distribution activities.

Last year, ABS-CBN said it was targeting a return to profitability within 18 months, driven by stronger advertising revenues and higher contributions from its digital, film, and music segments.

Shares in ABS-CBN fell three centavos or 1.12% to close at P2.64 apiece on Monday. — Ashley Erika O. Jose