TAN-LED Megaworld Corp. is adding around 51,000 square meters (sq.m.) of office space across projects in Bulacan, Bacolod, and Davao as the property developer bets on sustained office demand in provincial markets amid the continued expansion of business process outsourcing and multinational firms outside Metro Manila.

“This focus on other key provincial markets helps ensure that businesses continue to enjoy the right environment to grow nationwide within integrated, self-sustaining communities,” Francis D. Roxas, head of Megaworld Global Offices, said in a statement on Monday.

He said demand for office spaces remains high outside Metro Manila, with the company addressing this within its townships in Bulacan, Bacolod, and Davao.

In June 2025, Megaworld formally topped off Northwin Global Tower 1 within the 85-hectare (ha) Northwin Global City estate spanning Marilao and Bocaue, Bulacan.

Once completed, the 11-storey office tower will offer nearly 20,000 sq.m. of gross leasable area (GLA) and will be located near the upcoming New Manila International Airport.

Meanwhile, the four-tower No. 5 Upper East Avenue development is in the final stages of preparation within the 34-ha Upper East township in Bacolod, Negros Occidental.

The project, which will rise along the township’s main avenue, is expected to add nearly 9,000 sq.m. of office space and generate around 10,000 jobs, particularly in the information technology and business process outsourcing sector, Megaworld said.

The development will also feature sustainability components such as roof gardens, LED lighting in common areas, dual-flush toilets, and double-glazed windows for heat insulation and energy efficiency.

In Davao, the 16-storey One Republic Plaza within the 11-ha Davao Park District township in Agdao, Davao del Sur, will offer around 24,000 sq.m. of office GLA upon completion.

Megaworld is targeting a 2028 completion for the project, which will include energy-efficient technologies, rainwater harvesting and treatment facilities, and provisions for electric vehicle charging.

All three office developments are targeted for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, with Northwin Global Tower 1 and One Republic Plaza set to become the first LEED-certified developments in their respective areas.

Megaworld currently operates nearly 90 office towers covering over 1.7 million sq.m. of office space nationwide.

In its 2025 earnings report, the company said office leasing revenues reached P14.9 billion, driven by new assets, rental escalations, lease renewals, and sustained demand from business process outsourcing firms and multinational companies.

Megaworld said it plans to further expand its office leasing footprint in townships located in Pampanga, Cavite, and Iloilo, among other areas.

Shares in Megaworld fell by one centavo or 0.48% to close at P2.08 apiece. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales