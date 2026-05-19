Entertainment News (05/19/26)

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Metro Channel offers new food and travel shows

METRO CHANNEL is premiering three new food and travel shows this May, serving up stories of cheesemaking, culinary adventures, and new travel experiences. Cheese: Searching for a Taste of Place is a six-part documentary on the connection between cheese and terroir, the environment where it is produced, led by international cheese specialist Will Studd. Jeremy Pang’s Hong Kong Kitchen features a culinary adventure around the bustling streets of Hong Kong led by British chef Jeremy Pang and his celebrity friends. Meanwhile, chef Brent Owens takes viewers on a 13-episode travelogue around South Africa in Brent Owens: Extreme, Authentic & Unwrapped. All three air new episodes on Sundays via Metro Channel, available on Sky Cable channel 52 (SD) and channel 174 (HD), Cignal channel 69, and GSAT channel 70.

Film Concerts PH presents Star Wars concert

TICKET SALES for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert are officially open today, starting noon. Film Concerts PH is presenting the concert, featuring composer John Williams’ Grammy-winning scores performed live as the film is screened. Audiences will experience the triumphant conclusion of the original Star Wars trilogy performed by the 85-member Filharmonika Orchestra, led by Gerard Salonga, on Sept. 5 and 6 at The Theatre at Solaire. Tickets are available across five categories: Stormtrooper (P1,999), Rebel (P2,999), Jedi (P4,499), Sith (P5,999), and Emperor (P6,999), via TicketWorld.

Hard Rock Cafe Makati opens launchpad for rising artists

HARD ROCK Cafe Makati is set to launch “Universiteen 2.0” on May 21, meant to be a stage for rising artists looking to break through. As part of its Support Local campaign, Hard Rock Cafe Makati will hold the live music event from 4 to 8 p.m. on May 21, bringing together seven bands: Waki & The Winstons, The Sonnets, 25 Abbey, Next One, Hey June, Better Days, and Gracenote. There will also be special appearances by OPM acts Kenaniah and Imago.

Syd hartha, TONEEJAY collaborate on new single

FILIPINO singer-songwriter syd hartha has reunited with TONEEJAY for their latest collaborative single “dito muna tayo,” out now via Sony Music Entertainment. The folk-pop track draws inspiration from syd’s emotional connection to the ocean: a place that she describes as a source of calm and contentment throughout her life. Cushioned on soft instrumentation and understated arrangement, the song blends both artists’ songwriting voices, with a few Cebuano lines in the lyrics to capture syd’s childhood connection with the ocean.

KAIA, HORI7ON, 1st.One release joint single

P-POP singer KAIA has teamed up with South Korean-based Filipino boyband HORI7ON and Filipino boy group 1st.One for the release of “Sulong,” the official theme song of the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival ROUND Philippines 2026. Released under the special collaboration unit Project P-Pop: Rising, the track aims to capture “the spirit of unity, resilience, and collective ambition.” The title is a Filipino word which means “to move forward” or “to progress.” A live performance will be aired on the Korean Broadcasting System World TV at 9:50 p.m. Korea Standard Time (KST) on May 21 and 22. It will premiere on KBS World’s YouTube channel on May 22, 11 p.m. KST.

Steven Spielberg returns to big screen sci-fi

STEVEN SPIELBERG’S newest science fiction film, Disclosure Day, is hitting the big screen on June 10. Created and directed by Mr. Spielberg, the screenplay is by his longtime collaborator David Koepp. It stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo. It’s a spiritual successor to Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Mr. Spielberg’s sci-fi hit from 1977 that became a pop-culture mainstay. With Disclosure Day, he aims to create another film that addresses unanswered questions. “During Close Encounters of the Third Kind, I would say to myself: ‘Wouldn’t it be wonderful if all of this turned out to be true?’” Mr. Spielberg said. “Almost 50 years later, I’m now thinking: ‘Wouldn’t it be wonderful for us to actually know that all of this is true?’” The film opens in Philippine cinemas on June 10.

Shakira, Burna Boy release FIFA World Cup official song

GRAMMY and Latin Grammy award-winning artists Shakira and Burna Boy have released a new track, “Dai Dai,” via Sony Music Latin. With it, Shakira will co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show on July 19, alongside Madonna and BTS. This will be FIFA’s first halftime show, bringing together global artists, to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. “Dai Dai” is its official anthem, with the goal of raising $100 million by end of this year’s World Cup. Shakira’s royalties from the track will be donated to the Education Fund, and Sony Music will match the first $250,000 raised with a donation.

Filipino animated docu competes at Doc Edge Festival

GMA PUBLIC AFFAIRS and GMA Pictures’ animated documentary film 58th continues its international festival run with the 2026 edition of Doc Edge Festival, New Zealand’s premier documentary festival and an Academy Awards-qualifying event. The selection is another milestone for the film, following its earlier selections at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and International Film Festival Rotterdam earlier this year. The documentary revisits the Maguindanao Massacre, widely regarded as the deadliest attack on journalists in history, honoring the victims while bringing renewed attention to the case of Reynaldo “Bebot” Momay, who is still to be recognized as the massacre’s 58th victim. Directed by Carl Joseph Papa and starring Glaiza de Castro, the film combines animation with archival footage. The Doc Edge Festival will take place from June 24 to July 12 in New Zealand, with the film set to screen in Auckland on June 29 and July 2.

Mateus Asato brings world tour to Manila in 2026

BRAZILIAN-JAPANESE guitarist Mateus Asato will be performing in the Philippines as part of his world tour. The musician will be holding a special show at the Aster Events Place in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City, on July 31. Produced and presented by GNN, Mateus Asato Live in Manila will feature performances of songs from his debut solo album, ASATO, as well as fan favorites. His music combines jazz, pop, and R&B influences, and he has collaborated with major pop superstars like Bruno Mars and Selena Gomez. Tickets to the concert are now available via Ticketmelon, priced from P900 to P1,850.

Maximillian releases third album

DANISH pop artist Maximillian has dropped his third album, I’m Fine, a 13-track pop project exploring anxiety, heartbreak, love, pressure, and the emotions people often struggle to express out loud. Alongside the album release, Maximillian also unveiled the official music video for the title track, a one-take performance piece designed to reflect the emotional tension and vulnerability at the center of the album.