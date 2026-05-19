20 films to represent European cinema

THE 29TH EDITION of Cine Europa is set to kick off on May 28 and will run until July 4 in Metro Manila, Tacloban, and Cagayan de Oro. Twenty European films will be screened for free over the course of the festival.

The festival films are being presented by the embassies and cultural institutes of 18 European Union (EU) member states, organized by the Delegation of the EU to the Philippines.

“These films reflect the richness and diversity of European culture and showcase the strength of European storytelling and filmmaking,” said Agata Nowicka, the EU Delegation’s deputy head of mission to the Philippines, at a press conference on May 14.

“We are also proud that Cine Europa continues its outreach screening beyond Metro Manila, bringing European cinema and cultural exchange to more communities across the whole country,” she added.

Seventeen full-length feature films and three documentaries will be screened at Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong City, from May 28 to June 3, and in Rizal Park, Manila, from June 15 to 20.

Screenings will also be held at the Eastern Visayas State University in Tacloban from June 11 to 15, and the Liceo Cagayan de Oro University in Cagayan de Oro from June 29 to July 4.

“We don’t need to convince Europeans how great our culture is, so that is why we want to go to the public. We want to engage with Filipinos everywhere and show our culture,” said Ms. Nowicka.

The film lineup covers historical drama, adventure, comedy, and many others. Austria and Poland have two films each in the lineup, while Cyprus offers some resonance with their entry that revolves around a Filipina domestic worker.

A change this year is that the EU Delegation is presenting its own film, Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier’s family drama Sentimental Value, which had a strong awards season from Cannes to the Oscars.

Meanwhile, the festival’s three documentary entries cover a range of realities — one traces the journey of artist Andy Warhol’s family from Slovakia to the US; another looks into why Romanian tennis player Ilie Nastase rose to fame as “Nasty”; and the third presents the struggles of a simple Ukrainian soldier amid the ongoing war.

“We are united in diversity, and this is what we try to show to find a common ground with the Philippines,” said Ms. Nowicka, on whether there was a theme to help each institution pick a film to represent them.

“The goal is to promote our culture through different themes, events, and characters that could be the most interesting for you, that would resonate with you.”

For more information and screening schedules, visit Cine Europa’s social media pages.

The festival films are: Austria’s Sleeping with a Tiger and Peacock; Belgium’s Head or Fails; Cyprus’ Maricel; the Czech Republic’s The Waves; Finland’s Summer is Crazy; France’s Un Ours Dans La Jura; Germany’s Afire; Hungary’s How Can I Live Without You; Ireland’s Four Mothers; Italy’s Gloria; Poland’s Lampo the Travelling Dog and Loss of Balance; Romania’s Nasty; Slovakia’s Andy Warhol: American Dream; Slovenia’s Hidden People; Spain’s Bear Claw Clamp; Sweden’s The Dance Club; Ukraine’s A Simple Soldier; and the EU Delegation’s Sentimental Value. — Brontë H. Lacsamana