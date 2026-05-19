ROBINSONS Land Corp. (RLC), the property arm of the Gokongwei group, has signed an agreement with ACMobility, the mobility solutions arm of Ayala Corp., to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across its properties nationwide under the GoCharge initiative.

Under the partnership signed, EV charging stations will be deployed across RLC’s malls, offices, hotels, residential developments, and estates nationwide, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The rollout forms part of ACMobility’s efforts to expand the country’s EV charging network, while supporting RLC’s sustainability and mobility initiatives across its developments.

The companies said the partnership aims to improve accessibility to EV charging infrastructure amid growing adoption of electric vehicles in the Philippines.

ACMobility currently operates the GoCharge network, which includes charging stations located in key cities and transport corridors nationwide.

RLC said the initiative is expected to support tenants, residents, office workers, and mall customers seeking access to EV charging facilities within its properties.

At the local bourse on Monday, RLC shares went down by 0.56% to P17.88 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno