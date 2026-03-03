FILINVEST REIT Corp. (FILRT) has added Maxicare Health Services, Inc. as a new tenant in Filinvest Three, opening a nearly 1,100-square-meter (sq.m.) outpatient clinic on the ground floor, one of the largest in the Philippines.

“Maxicare’s choice to open one of their largest clinics in the country at Filinvest Three aligns with FILRT’s mission to not only deliver high-quality, strategically located office spaces but also to support businesses that drive innovation and growth across various sectors,” FILRT President and Chief Executive Officer Maricel Brion-Lirio said in a statement on Monday.

Josephine Lopez, Maxicare Health Services, Inc. president and chief executive officer, said the new, larger clinic at Filinvest Three marks a key expansion in providing accessible healthcare to more communities.

“By establishing our Primary Care Clinic here, we are significantly expanding our reach and reinforcing our mission to empower more Filipinos to lead healthier lives,” she added.

Filinvest Three, a Grade A office building in FILRT’s Northgate Cyberzone portfolio, is located in Filinvest City, Alabang.

It connects to major roads such as South Luzon Expressway, Skyway, Alabang-Zapote Road, Daang Hari, and West Service Road, linking it to Metro Manila, nearby provinces, transport networks, business centers, and residential areas.

At the local bourse on Monday, FILRT shares rose 0.33% to P3.03 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno