LISTED RETAILER Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. (MRSGI) reported a 92.54% increase in first-quarter (Q1) net income to P25.8 million from P13.4 million a year earlier, driven by higher sales and improved margins.

In a statement on Monday, the company said consolidated net sales rose 5.39% to P9.38 billion from P8.9 billion a year earlier.

Food retail remained the company’s main growth driver, with sales in the segment rising 6.3%. General merchandise sales increased 2.5%, while same-store sales grew 2.9%.

“MRSGI delivered a steady start to 2026, supported by continued sales growth and improved margins across our core categories,” MRSGI President and Chief Operating Officer Joselito G. Orense said.

“During the quarter, we continued to strengthen our network in key growth areas, while managing costs and improving operational efficiency. These results reflect the sustained efforts of our teams on the ground as we build scale and expand our reach nationwide,” he added.

Gross margin improved to 21.7% from 21.3% a year earlier, which the company attributed to a more favorable product mix and stronger food retail performance.

Operating expenses rose 6.6% to P2.15 billion as the company expanded and renovated stores and scaled up its network.

Despite higher expenses, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased 14.9% to P474.7 million.

The company said it expanded its in-store offerings through new partnerships during the quarter, including the pilot rollout of Generika Drugstore branches in selected Metro Retail locations.

The first two pilot branches opened in Ayala Feliz and Tagaytay, with about a dozen more stores scheduled for rollout by yearend.

Metro Retail operates 81 branches across Luzon and the Visayas under formats that include Metro Supermarket, Metro Department Store, Super Metro Hypermarket, Metro Value Mart, and Metro Home and Lifestyle.

MRSGI shares closed unchanged at P1.12 on Monday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno