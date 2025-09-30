GOKONGWEI-LED Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) has inaugurated its second GBF tower in Bridgetowne, Quezon City, adding about 2,800 square meters of flexible office space per floor two years after the opening of GBF Center 1.

The tower features touchless technology, including facial recognition-enabled turnstiles and advanced air filtration systems, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Each floor is designed to be customizable, allowing tenants to adapt spaces to their operational needs, it said.

“Every square meter of GBF Center 2 is designed to generate jobs, attract investment, and support the growth of dynamic businesses. From construction to tenancy, this building is a catalyst for economic activity, aligned with our mission to create opportunities for Filipinos,” RLC said.

GBF Center 2 is situated near major roads such as C5, Ortigas Avenue, and Amang Rodriguez Avenue, offering convenient access and visibility.

“This location reinforces Robinsons Offices’ pillar of accessibility, ensuring that businesses are connected to talent, transport, and opportunity,” the company said.

GBF Center 2 follows the first GBF tower, which opened in 2023, as part of the company’s multi-phase plan to expand office capacity in the Bridgetowne area and attract businesses looking for modern, flexible workspaces in Quezon City. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno