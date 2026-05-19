ACEN RENEWABLE Energy Solutions (ACEN RES), the retail electricity arm of Ayala-led ACEN Corp., said San Beda College Alabang (SBCA) has shifted to 100% renewable energy under the government’s Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) program, expanding the company’s customer base in the education sector.

“Through this partnership, SBCA has opted into the RCOA, a government program that allows qualified electricity end-users to source their electricity from a licensed retail electricity supplier like ACEN RES, enabling them to negotiate the terms of their supply, including the option to switch to 100% renewable energy,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

Under the agreement signed in January, ACEN RES will supply electricity to the school from its portfolio of solar, wind, and geothermal power plants, complemented by SBCA’s rooftop solar panels.

The partnership is expected to reduce more than 2,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually while allowing the school to save an estimated P8 million in yearly energy costs, according to the company.

Gerardo Ma. De Villa, rector of San Beda College Alabang, said the transition reflects the school’s commitment to sustainability.

“This partnership with ACEN RES allows us to lead by example, proving that academic institutions can be at the forefront of the global transition toward a cleaner, more sustainable future,” he said.

The company said the savings from lower energy costs will be allocated to SBCA’s academic programs and student services.

According to the Philippine Electricity Market Corp., ACEN RES accounts for 65% of the country’s total green energy supply market.

ACEN Corp. reported P2.9 billion in first-quarter net income, while total renewable energy output rose 32% year on year to 2,230 gigawatt-hours (GWh).

The company said attributable revenues reached P9.8 billion, while attributable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization stood at P2.9 billion.

ACEN added that it currently holds 57% of market share under the Green Energy Option Program through ACEN RES. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales