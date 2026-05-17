Philippines’ digital evolution ranking improves

The Philippines’ ranking improved in the latest edition of the Digital Evolution Index by Digital Planet, a research program under The Fletcher School at Tufts University. With a score of 48.71 (out of 100), the country inched up one place to 74th out of 125 economies in the state factor of digital evolution, while it improved six places to 42nd in the momentum factor with a score of 67.11 (out of 100). The index evaluates the competitiveness of an economy’s digital evolution as a function of two factors: state (the level of digital advancement) and momentum (the pace of digitalization over time). A higher score means higher level of digital advancement.