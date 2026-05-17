The Sustainability Solutions Exchange (SSX) will return to IFEX Philippines 2026 to further the nation’s green agenda. This government-led initiative, spearheaded by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), serves as a vital catalyst for change, advocating circular economy solutions to local food enterprises.

To be co-located in the Philippines’ largest export-oriented food trade show, SSX will be held from May 21-23 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City.

SSX returns this year with a robust suite of features designed to promote Filipino ingenuity and help enterprises meet global green standards. According to CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido-Ocampo, this integrated approach is vital for the modern exporter.

“Sustainability is a necessity for Filipino enterprises to remain competitive on the global stage,” Ms. Pulido-Ocampo said. “Through the Sustainability Solutions Exchange, we are building a collaborative ecosystem that equips our MSMEs with the tools, capital, and market intelligence needed to thrive in a circular economy.”

Among the key features of the platform is the Sustainable Solutions and Start-up Zone, a curated pavilion within the IFEX Philippines Marketplace. This discovery hub serves export-oriented manufacturers by showcasing a diverse range of suppliers specializing in agri-food, waste and water management, and green finance.

The SSX Exhibition will highlight a dynamic group of exhibitors in the following categories: sustainable built environment and lifestyle, waste and water management, sustainable lifestyle and design, clean energy and decarbonization, green finance and ESG, and food innovation and agri-tech.

Unimex Process and Energy Group, Inc.; Farmwell Agricultural Machinery Manufacturing; Siklo Enterprises; Junk Not!; Rainphil, Inc. and many more exhibitors will be highlighting their innovations.

SSX’s featured start-up companies include, among others, Buenavita Food Products; D’ Sustainable Planet; Green Beauty and Wellness Center; and Krigkrafts Enterprise.

SSX Seminars are also scheduled at IFEX Talks, bringing together invited experts to provide deep dives into circular economy practices, green reporting, and innovative financing.

To drive immediate impact, there will also be Start-up Pitching Sessions that will feature high-energy presentations from start-ups, connecting sustainability purchasers and advocates directly with cutting-edge solutions.

SSX’s next phase is planned to be a full-scale expanded edition scheduled for Oct. 15 to 17 at the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC), concurrent with the staging of the 74th Manila FAME at the World Trade Center Metro Manila. Billed as a “Main Stage,” the expanded SSX will feature a broader scope, promoting the circular model across the lifestyle, home, and fashion sectors, as well as smart cities, with more technical and interactive features.

For SSX’s May edition, CITEM is collaborating with the Department of Science and Technology-Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DoST-FPRDI), DoST National Capital Regional Office, Philippine Trade Training Center, and Bayanihan Lab Network (BLN).

CITEM also received support from its committed partners in Airspeed, Francisco Motors, IdeaSpace | QBO, Sunlife, Oikos, Waters, GCash, RCBC ATMGo, Unisol, Philippine Trade Training Center, Bayanihan Lab Network, and Philippine Alliance for Recycling and Materials Sustainability (PARMS).

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