GLOBE TELECOM, INC. said modernizing the national building code could improve support for fiber-ready infrastructure and in-building connectivity solutions, as the government reviews existing standards to incorporate digital infrastructure requirements into future developments.

The telecommunications company said the ongoing review of the National Building Code of the Philippines could pave the way for connectivity considerations to be integrated into building and road designs, particularly as demand for reliable internet access continues to grow.

“Connectivity today is a fundamental human right. Enabling connectivity with the right infrastructure powers how people learn, work, and access essential services,” Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Raymond R. Cruz said in a media release on Sunday.

According to Globe, current building standards were developed before digital connectivity became a priority, creating challenges for telecommunications providers deploying in-building solutions, especially in densely populated and newly developed areas.

The company said revisions to the building code could reduce costs associated with retrofitting structures and installing connectivity infrastructure after construction.

“This will help the telco industry maximize investments for expansion and increasing capacity instead of paying lease or re-doing building structures just to incorporate in-building solutions,” Mr. Cruz said.

“Modernizing the code is an important step toward future-ready infrastructure… Integrating connectivity considerations into building design will help accelerate network rollout, improve service quality, and support the country’s broader digital ambitions,” Globe Head of Service Planning and Engineering Joel R. Agustin said.

Last month, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) issued a special memorandum order reconstituting the National Building Code review committee, which is tasked with evaluating issues related to the country’s building standards.

The committee is also mandated to review and recommend revisions to the implementing rules and regulations of the building code, with proposed amendments to be submitted to Congress, the DPWH said.

Separately, Globe said its facilities and cell sites would continue operating despite yellow and red alerts raised over the weekend in the Luzon and Visayas grids due to insufficient available power capacity from some plants operating at reduced output.

The company said it has backup power sources, including generators and batteries, to maintain network operations during power supply disruptions. Globe added that it continues to coordinate with government agencies to ensure telecommunications services remain prioritized during outages.

“As part of its broader energy resiliency efforts, Globe continues to strengthen energy efficiency measures across its operations while increasing the use of renewable energy and AI-driven technologies that help optimize power consumption across network sites,” the company said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose