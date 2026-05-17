By Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales

AYALA LAND, Inc.’s retail arm Ayala Malls said ongoing renovations at TriNoma are aimed at repositioning the mall as a “third space” connecting retail, offices, and transit systems as shopping behavior continues to evolve.

The company said the shift reflects broader changes in consumer behavior following the growth of e-commerce and online retail during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s always been our goal, it’s about third spaces. If you’ve been to our new development in Arca South as well, people say, well, you’ve built it far too early; the people don’t live here yet. But if we’re not going to catalyze the change in people’s behaviors and how they live, then nobody is,” Paul Birkett, chief operating officer of Ayala Malls, said during a media briefing on May 16.

He said malls had traditionally operated under a more transactional model when TriNoma first opened nearly two decades ago.

“I think that the market 20 years ago was transactional, and I guess the market was still quite transactional five years ago, six years ago. But COVID really stimulated the way that online retail happened, and online retail is really the transactional need,” he said.

The renovation project includes an expanded tenant mix, with brands such as JD Sports, Love Bonito, and Victoria’s Secret opening stores at the mall this year.

Ayala Malls said the redevelopment also seeks to address shifting demographics among TriNoma’s customer base over the past 20 years.

“When this mall was built 20 years ago, it was targeting a certain type of customer. In those 20 years, those customers have had children and they’ve grown. People who were teenagers have now moved on to have a job,” Mr. Birkett said.

“I guess one of the challenges we face is how you make that the regular people who were here 20 years ago still get the rights that they need. Their kids get the rights that they need. And the future kids will get the rights,” he added.

Under the planned “third space” concept, TriNoma will integrate access to major transport systems, including Light Rail Transit Lines 1 (LRT-1) and 2, Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), and the future MRT-7.

“It brings together transit connectivity with retail and offices in a single integrated environment. And the expansion is actually going to connect MRT-3, MRT-7, and LRT-1 — making TriNoma the only avenue you see within all three lines,” Mr. Birkett said.

“It also includes a more connected transport hub, more parking, its own mix of dining, retail, offices, healthcare, and pharmacy. It’s all designed with the commuter in mind to make daily journeys simpler and more seamless,” he added.

During Ayala Land’s annual stockholders’ meeting, the property developer said it plans to add more than 200,000 square meters of new retail space this year, with renovation projects underway at TriNoma, Ayala Center Cebu, Glorietta, and Greenbelt 2.