De Nora, the multinational electrochemical and water treatment specialist, has opened applications for its “Edge Call for Startups 2026.” The initiative, managed through the company’s Edge Innovation Hub, seeks to recruit early-stage technology companies to validate and scale solutions within its global manufacturing environment.

The 2026 cycle is specifically themed “Re-Designing Industrial Operations,” focusing on four strategic pillars: manufacturing optimization, automation and digitalization, industrial health and safety, and resource efficiency.

The call is targeted at incorporated startups, typically at the Seed to Series A stage, that possess a working prototype or Minimum Viable Product (MVP). De Nora indicated a preference for “mission-driven” founders developing technologies beyond the company’s core electrochemical business, aiming to unlock new opportunities in process optimization and sustainability.

The application window is currently open and will close on June 20, 2026. Following a review process, a short list of 10 finalists will be invited to a pitching session on July 20. A final cohort of up to five startups will be selected by the end of July.

Selected startups will enter a structured two-phase program beginning in September 2026. The initial Incubation Phase spans six months, during which participants work with De Nora technical teams to execute a Proof of Concept (PoC). Startups that successfully demonstrate technical feasibility and market potential may then move into a 12-month Acceleration Phase focused on industrial pilots and long-term integration into De Nora’s operations.

The program provides financial backing of up to €50,000. This funding is distributed via a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE), with €20,000 awarded upon completion of the incubation period and an additional €30,000 provided for those admitted to the acceleration stage.

Beyond capital, the program offers participants access to De Nora’s international infrastructure, which includes 23 operating companies and five R&D centers across Italy, the United States, and Japan.

Interested founders can submit preliminary information regarding their technology and value proposition through the official Edge Innovation Hub portal.

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