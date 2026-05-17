Style (05/18/26)

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IKEA Philippines celebrates Store of the Year win

IKEA Pasay City was named IKEA Store of the Year 2025, a recognition enjoyed by very few IKEA stores in the world. In celebration of this achievement, IKEA Pasay will have a “Winning Offer” promo from May 14 to 31, where customers can get discounts on select pieces of furniture and decor. IKEA Pasay City received recognition for its exceptional retail performance. This was driven by a deep understanding of the Filipino home, allowing the team to create an engaging store experience that resonated with the customers’ lifestyles. “When we won Store of the Year, we were speechless in the best possible way,” said Daniel Rivero, IKEA Pasay store manager. “This is an incredible achievement for the team in the Philippines. Their passion, commitment, and togetherness truly shine through. The recognition is both affirming and emotionally rewarding for us all.” IKEA Pasay City has now earned a permanent place in the Store of the Year Hall of Fame. IKEA Philippines will send 12 of its co-workers on a learning journey to IKEA Headquarters in Älmhult to deepen their connection to the brand’s culture and values. For more information on the “Winning Offer” promo, visit IKEA.ph and follow IKEA Philippines on Facebook and Instagram.

New Balance opens new retail concept

NEW BALANCE has opened its first new retail concept in the Philippines at SM Podium. Designed around central seating that encourages community, movement, and self-expression, the refreshed space invites consumers to come together. The concept features an edited assortment of footwear and apparel alongside display elements accompanying select products, highlighting the makers, craftsmanship, and culture behind them. Moreover, in line with New Balance’s global Grey Days celebration this May, the SM Podium store features a dedicated Grey Days store display spotlighting the brand’s most iconic color — gray. Through the featured products and in-store experience throughout the month, Grey Days celebrates the role of the brand across sport, fashion, and everyday style. “This store represents a step forward in the way we think about our retail environment that features a more focused and curated collection, alongside an experience designed for today’s consumer,” said Ian Fitzpatrick, senior director of global brand strategy and operations at New Balance. The SM Podium location’s store hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Expanding the concept further, New Balance also recently opened its second store featuring the new retail experience at SM Baguio on May 8. For more information or to find a store near you, visit newbalance.com.

Slim’s hosts couture Filipiniana workshops

IN CELEBRATION of National Heritage Month this May, Slim’s Fashion & Arts School, an institution of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), is launching a series of Saturday workshops on couture Filipiniana techniques. The initiative is organized in partnership with Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) through Juana Creatives, an inclusive co-working and skill-building hub for women freelancers, hobbyists, cultural practitioners, and design entrepreneurs. “Art of Embellishments” will explore traditional and contemporary artisanal methodologies, and guide participants in transforming garments into statement pieces with texture, depth, and individuality. All works will be completed entirely by hand. It will be facilitated by Aan Pineda, a fashion designer for Dar Noor Designs in Saudi Arabia, Fanny Serrano Couture, and Dakenson Corporate, and technical fashion design manager for Golden ABC. It will run for four Saturdays — May 23 and 30, and June 6 and 13. Registration fee is P12,500. Then there is “Pañuelo-making,” which will immerse students in the cultural significance of the Filipino neck scarf as a functional accessory and artistic expression. Attendees will be guided through fabric preparation, color application, and design techniques as they blend traditional textile approaches with contemporary fabric painting to craft their unique pieces. It will be conducted by visual artist and costume designer Edgar San Diego. It will run for two Saturdays, June 20 and 27. Registration fee is P7,500. The third of the series, “Crafting the Filipiniana Butterfly Sleeve,” will equip participants with technical skills, from pattern drafting, cutting, hand-sewing, and finishing methods. By the end of the course, they will be able to create their own well-structured, fully handmade butterfly sleeve without the use of machine stitching. It will be guided by award-winning fashion practitioner and educator Joseph Richard Papa. It will run for two Saturdays, July 4 and 11. Registration fee is P7,500. The three classes are open to the public and will be conducted from 1 to 6 p.m. on their scheduled dates. Classes will be held at the Juana Creatives Hub at the TESDA Complex, East Service Road, South Superhighway, Taguig City. Materials will be provided at the venue. For more information, visit facebook.com/SlimsFashionSchool or e-mail admissions.slims@benilde.edu.ph.